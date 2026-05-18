May 18, 2026 8:34 PM हिंदी

Janhvi Kapoor reacts to her pairing with Ram Charan being compared to that of Sridevi and Chiranjeevi

Janhvi Kapoor on her pairing with Ram Charan: Felt cosmic to team up for very special film

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Peddi’, has spoken up on her pairing with Ram Charan in the film.

On Monday, the actress attended the trailer launch of the film in the city, where she was accompanied by her co-star. During the event, the actress spoke with the media, and shared how the audience are eagerly waiting to see her with Ram Charan given the on-screen pairing of their respective parents was received very well back in the day in Telugu cinema.

The actress said, “I understand there’s a different kind of attachment to us. It felt cosmic to come together for a very special film with him. And to get to know him, because he’s really the best person”.

She also spoke about the film’s director, Buchi Babu Sana and claimed that he had changed her in numerous ways.

She said, “We have been working on this film for two years, and I’m so happy. It was all Buchi sir. He just seems so innocent, but he isn’t. He’s the rowdiest director in India. Honestly, he has changed me in so many ways. He has become my best friend. I have to call him at least once a day to talk nonsense. It just goes to show the investment”.

‘Peddi’ also stars Divyenndu, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and others. The film will be released in theatres on June 4, 2026.

The trailer of Ram Charan-starrer ‘Peddi’ comes a few days ahead of the trailer of the upcoming tentatively titled film ‘NTR Neel’, which features Ram Charan’s ‘RRR’ co-star NTR Jr.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Indian Railways unveils design of India’s 1st bullet train for Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor (Photo: @TechAnsuman/X)

Indian Railways unveils design of India’s 1st bullet train for Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor

PM Modi suggests setting up of start-up innovation hub, green innovation hackathon between India and Norway

PM Modi suggests setting up of start-up innovation hub, green innovation hackathon between India and Norway

Lady Gaga submits her ‘Wednesday’ song ‘The Dead Dance’ to Emmys

Lady Gaga submits her ‘Wednesday’ song ‘The Dead Dance’ to Emmys

Tickets for playoffs matches will be on sale from May 20, announces Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Tickets for playoffs matches will be on sale from May 20, announces BCCI

Delhi HC declines immediate relief to Vinesh Phogat over Asian Games trials

Delhi HC declines immediate relief to Vinesh Phogat over Asian Games trials

Israel claims killing Palestinian Islamic Jihad Commander (File Image)

Israel claims killing Palestinian Islamic Jihad Commander

‘Watching the ball and playing our shots has worked for us,' said Ishan Kishan on Sunrisers Hyderabad's approach in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: ‘Watching the ball and playing our shots has worked for us,' says Kishan on SRH approach

Janhvi Kapoor on her pairing with Ram Charan: Felt cosmic to team up for very special film

Janhvi Kapoor reacts to her pairing with Ram Charan being compared to that of Sridevi and Chiranjeevi

HM Amit Shah felicitates police officers for role in making Telangana LWE-free

HM Amit Shah felicitates police officers for role in making Telangana LWE-free

Chandigarh Citizens Foundation launches ‘Project Sewa’ to cater to elderly residents, enhance their engagement (Photo: IANS)

Chandigarh Citizens Foundation launches ‘Project Sewa’ to cater to elderly residents, enhance their engagement