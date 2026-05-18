May 18, 2026 8:33 PM हिंदी

Chandigarh Citizens Foundation launches ‘Project Sewa’ to cater to elderly residents, enhance their engagement

Chandigarh Citizens Foundation launches ‘Project Sewa’ to cater to elderly residents, enhance their engagement (Photo: IANS)

Chandigarh, May 18 (IANS) Marking a new beginning in its engagement and outreach with the senior citizens of Tricity, the Chandigarh Citizens Foundation (CCF) has rolled out ‘Project Sewa’, a one-of-its-kind initiative to address their emotional, mental, social, and physical needs besides extending assistance in medical exigencies.

The CCF launched the initiative on a pilot basis in Sector 27 D, Chandigarh, and roped in Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), partner welfare associations, and fellow residents for timely assistance.

Elderly citizens above 70 years, staying alone or living with family, will be the key focus of CCF’s pioneering initiative, as the latter seeks to ward off their loneliness, enhance community engagement, and also promote their participation in activities throughout the day, including gardening, temple visits, park walks, and more.

Such engagements are expected to support their physical, emotional, and mental health and align with CCF’s mission, which revolves around “building a neighbourhood where no elder feels alone, where dignity, companionship and care are part of everyday life.”

Under the initiative, about 30 senior citizens in Sector 27 D were visited by the RWA president and volunteers, who counselled them on community engagement.

The CCF team, also comprising eminent doctors, assessed and examined the needs of elderly residents. It then arranged visits by neighbourhood volunteers and family members to the elderly living alone to beat loneliness.

The CCF is also organized around-the-clock “activity sessions,” including outdoor and indoor activities where senior citizens can connect, interact, and share lighter moments through a series of sessions, including bhajan singing, cinema songs, current affairs, and fun-filled sports like Chess and puzzling games.

During the park walks and morning sessions, the senior citizens are also encouraged to participate in an array of activities, such as aerobics, yoga, singing, dancing, and fun games, by trained sports volunteers.

A key aspect of the Project Sewa is that all events and programs are organized under the CCF banner, without the involvement of any external agency.

Notably, the CCF was rolled out a year ago in the Tricity to build a more sustainable and inclusive Chandigarh. It was launched by General V.P. Malik (Former Chief of the Army Staff), the president of CCF, and members of the Governing Council, which includes eminent citizens from various walks of life, including retired bureaucrats, industrialists, artistes, and advocates.

--IANS

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Chandigarh Citizens Foundation launches ‘Project Sewa’ to cater to elderly residents, enhance their engagement (Photo: IANS)

Chandigarh Citizens Foundation launches ‘Project Sewa’ to cater to elderly residents, enhance their engagement