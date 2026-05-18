Israel claims killing Palestinian Islamic Jihad Commander

Jerusalem, May 18 (IANS) The Israel Defence Force (IDF) on Monday claimed that it has eliminated the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Commander of the Bekaa region in Lebanon.

The IDF posted on X saying that “The IDF struck overnight in the Baalbek area and eliminated the terrorist Wael Mahmoud Abdel Halim, who served as the Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander of the Bekaa region in Lebanon.”

According to IDF, Abdel Halim led the joining of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists in the fighting alongside Hezbollah in Lebanon and acted to advance terror plots against IDF forces in recent times.

On Sunday, the IDF claimed that it had eliminated the Hamas operations headquarters' Commander who had advanced terror plots against Israeli forces.

"IDF forces in the Southern Command eliminated Bahaa Baroud yesterday, a commander in the operations headquarters of the Hamas terror organisation," the IDF said on X.

It detailed that Baroud operated throughout the war and particularly in recent times to plan and advance numerous terror plots by Hamas against the IDF forces in the Gaza Strip and the citizens of Israel.

"Baroud posed an immediate threat to IDF forces and was eliminated in a precise aerial strike," the IDF claimed.

Meanwhile, Lebanon President Joseph Aoun on Monday vowed to do the “impossible” to stop the war against “Lebanon and its people”.

“The framework that Lebanon has set for the negotiations consists of the Israeli withdrawal, the ceasefire, the deployment of the army along the borders, the return of the displaced, and economic or financial assistance to Lebanon. Anything else being discussed otherwise is incorrect,” Aoun noted on X.

Last week, a spokesperson for the US State Department said that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 45-day extension of their ceasefire that took effect last month.

–IANS

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