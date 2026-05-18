At World Health Assembly, JP Nadda reaffirms continuation of India's support to WHO

Geneva, May 18 (IANS) Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda on Monday reaffirmed the continuation of India’s support to the World Health Organisation (WHO) for strengthening the partnership and advancing global health outcomes for all.

Nadda made the comments after meeting Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO, at the sidelines of the 79th session of the World Health Assembly (WHA).

“Appreciate DG WHO’s warm welcome and recognition of India’s transformation in the health sector through initiatives such as the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs,” he wrote on X.

“Reaffirmed continuation of India’s support to the WHO for strengthening our partnership and advancing global health outcomes for all,” he added.

The Health Minister arrived in Switzerland on Sunday to attend the 79th World Health Assembly, which is being held in Geneva from May 18 to May 23.

The World Health Assembly is the decision-making body of WHO. It is attended by delegations from all WHO Member States and focuses on a specific health agenda prepared by the Executive Board.

Nadda also noted that “this year’s theme, 'Reshaping Global Health: A Shared Responsibility', highlights the importance of collective action in addressing global health challenges. The assembly will bring together health ministers, dignitaries and public health experts from more than 165 countries, reaffirming the shared global commitment towards building stronger, more inclusive and resilient healthcare systems.”

The main functions of the World Health Assembly are to determine the policies of the Organisation, appoint the Director-General, supervise financial policies, and review and approve the proposed programme budget.

The Health Assembly is held annually in Geneva, Switzerland.

According to the WHO, during the 79th World Health Assembly, a series of strategic roundtables will be held. During these sessions, WHA delegates, partner agencies, representatives of civil society and WHO experts will discuss current and future priorities for public health issues of global importance.

–IANS

ksk/as