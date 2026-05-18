IPL 2026: Akeal Hosein back as CSK opt to bat against unchanged SRH

Chennai, May 18 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday. CSK have made one change to their playing XI as Akeal Hosein is back, while MS Dhoni is still missing the match due to injury.

After winning the toss, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said, "We are looking to bat first. Well, it's nothing complicated, it's just simple for us. Take it one game at a time, look to win this one, look to start well, look to assess the conditions well, and put your best foot forward.

"Well, nothing, not as such, it's just that we have to respect conditions and choose what's best for the conditions. And yes, I think batting first looks good here now," he said.

Gaikwad said MS Dhoni is not fit enough to play. "He's still here, but he's not fit enough to play this game. Hopefully we win this one, and you'll have a low in the last game. We got just one chance. Akeal comes in for Gurjapneet," he added.

While after losing the toss, SRH skipper Pat Cummins said, "It's T20 cricket, and it's not easy every game. He knows it's not going to work every game. We would have probably wanted to bowl. Same team as the last game."

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are placed at No. 6 on the points table with six wins and as many defeats from 12 matches. They are well and truly in contention to reach the playoffs despite starting the season with three consecutive losses. Ruturaj Gaikwad's team is coming to the contest after suffering a seven-wicket loss against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Ekana Stadium. CSK needs two wins in two matches to stay alive in the competition.

On the other side, Sunrisers Hyderabad also made a strong comeback after a poor start, losing three out of four opening matches. They are currently placed in third position in the points table, with seven wins from 12 matches. If they manage to win the match against CSK, their qualification chances will increase significantly. SRH is also coming to the contest after suffering a big 87-run defeat against the Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge

Impact substitutes: Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson

Impact substitutes: Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Azam Khan, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan

--IANS

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