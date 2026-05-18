US accepts to waive Iran's oil sanctions in new negotiation, claims Iranian media

Tehran, May 18 (IANS) The United States has agreed to waive Iran’s oil sanctions during negotiations, Iranian media claimed on Monday citing sources.

According to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, the waiver by the US means temporary relinquishment of sanctions, while Iran insists on the removal of all sanctions against the country as part of the US commitments.

The US proposed waiver of OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) sanctions until a final understanding is reached, the agency reported citing a source.

Iran has also submitted a new 14-point text for the US. A response to Iran’s previous 14-point text was sent by the US recently.

“Iran, in line with the recent practice of exchanging messages, has once again submitted its text in 14 points through the Pakistani mediator after making amendments. Negotiations to end the war and confidence-building measures by the American side” is the focus of Iran’s latest 14-point text," Tasnim reported.

Meanwhile, responding to remarks by US President Donald Trump about a 20-year suspension of Iran’s enrichment activities, spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baqaei on Monday said that Tehran's right to uranium enrichment is non-negotiable under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and does not require validation from any other party.

He added that the negotiations with the US are continuing and Iran will firmly uphold its principled positions at every stage of the process.

Baqaei made it clear that Iran is fully prepared for any scenario and will defend itself with full strength against any “reckless action”, adding that the Iranian Armed Forces will have “surprises" in store.

Washington, he said, uses economic pressure as a tool, but has realised that threats and pressure cannot deter Iran from pursuing the rights of its people.

–IANS

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