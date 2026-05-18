HM Amit Shah felicitates police officers for role in making Telangana LWE-free

Hyderabad, May 18 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday felicitated police officers who played a key role in making Telangana a Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-free state. At a special event held in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, he honoured police officers who played a pivotal role in combating Maoist activities in insurgency-affected regions

Senior Telangana Police officers who contributed significantly to suppressing Left-Wing Extremism and making Telangana an LWE-free state were among those honoured for their exemplary service and contribution.

Telangana Director General of Police C.V. Anand, State Security Advisor B. Shivadhar Reddy, DGP Operations (OCTOPUS & Greyhounds) Dr Anil Kumar, and Malkajgiri Commissioner and former SIB IGP Sumati, along with the SIB team led by her, were felicitated during the event.

According to a statement issued by the DGP’s office, Amit Shah congratulated the officers for their outstanding efforts and dedicated service in the fight against Left-Wing Extremism.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Home Minister reaffirmed the Central government’s commitment to eliminating Left-Wing Extremism from the country and building an LWE-free society.

He revealed that during an internal review meeting held in January 2024, a target date of March 31, 2026, had been set for the complete eradication of LWE from the country.

“When we took this decision, many privately expressed doubts about whether such a goal could be achieved. However, we moved forward with a clear vision and a well-defined strategy. Today, with the blessings of Goddess Danteshwari, I am delighted to announce that the Bastar region has been declared Naxal-free,” the statement quoted him as saying.

He described Chhattisgarh becoming free from the menace of Naxalism as a historic milestone in India’s prolonged battle against Left-Wing Extremism.

The Home Minister said the country had endured the challenge of Naxalism for nearly three generations -- from the 1970s till March 31, 2026. He noted that Naxal-affected regions had witnessed bloodshed, developmental stagnation and uncertainty over the future of youth for decades.

HM Amit Shah further said personnel from nearly every state had made supreme sacrifices in the fight against LWE and stressed that the achievement had become possible only because of their dedication and sacrifice.

He remarked that LWE was never confined to a single region and had remained a matter of concern across the country, including his home state of Gujarat.

Expressing satisfaction over the achievement, HM Amit Shah said what was once considered an impossible goal had been achieved through the coordinated efforts, determination and perseverance of security forces and governments working together.

Several senior officials from the Central and state governments, along with representatives of various security agencies, attended the programme.

--IANS

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