'Our juniors are really coming up': BAI's Sanjay Mishra outlines roadmap for Indian Next Gen

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Badminton Association of India (BAI) Secretary General Sanjay Mishra has expressed confidence that India's emerging crop of shuttlers will sustain the country's rise on the global stage, saying the federation's focus on grassroots coaching, sports science, and junior development is aimed at building long-term success across disciplines.

Mishra spoke to IANS on Saturday during the official mascot and anthem launch of the BWF World Championships 2026 at The Lalit in New Delhi. Highlighting the promise shown by the next generation, Mishra pointed to several young players who have already begun making their mark on the international circuit.

“Yeah, of course, like our younger players like Rounak Chouhan, Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma, they are really doing well, and Rounak, in the US Open, beat world number 6. So, they are our future champions. So, no doubt, we are confident that our new generation is very good and they will perform,” Mishra told IANS.

He also singled out Ayush Shetty as another player capable of carrying Indian badminton forward, alongside established names. “Yeah, he is very good; he is very talented, and I think after Lakshya, Ayush, and then after Ayush, Rounak, so we have good juniors. So, we are confident that Indian badminton is going well,” he added.

Mishra said the federation's assessment of success extends beyond podium finishes, with considerable emphasis being placed on strengthening the ecosystem that supports athletes from the grassroots level.

“Yes, we are doing a coaches' development program; we are doing officials’ programs. For grassroots coaches, we are doing it because players are okay, but grassroots coaching is more important because of the basics, so we are doing a lot of grassroots coaches' development programs and technical officials' programs. So, we are looking after all the fields- I mean not only for players, for technical officials, for coaches, for physios, for SNCs (Strength and Conditioning), so we are doing that,” the Secretary General said.

Addressing the growing role of sports science in elite badminton, particularly amid recurring injury concerns faced by top Indian players, Mishra said the BAI has expanded its support system around athletes.

“We are working on that, I mean, for SNC, mainly strength and conditioning training and physio. Nowadays, for one player or for two players, like for Satwik and Chirag, one coach, one physio, one trainer, one manager, so four or five members they are travelling with a pair. So, like that, we are supporting 100%, and we are trying to develop our SNC, and I mean sports science; we are working on sports science also,” he stated.

Looking ahead, Mishra believes investments made in the National Centre at Guwahati and the junior programme will begin yielding tangible results over the next few years.

“It's better than before. After NC, Guwahati, that is for juniors only. So, I think in August 23, Guwahati, I think August or September, I don't remember, but after 23, our juniors are really coming up, under 15, 17 and 19 players are there and they are playing together, coaches are very good, so I think now next 2-3 years we will see the changes and our juniors will be better and good to go,” he said.

India will host the 30th edition of the BWF World Championships in New Delhi from August 17 to 23, with the federation hoping its long-term investment in talent development translates into sustained success at the sport's biggest events in the years ahead.

-- IANS

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