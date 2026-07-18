UTT Season 7: Manika, Sofia power Ahmedabad to crucial 10-5 win over Pune

Panaji (Goa), July 18 (IANS) Manika Batra produced a commanding straight-games victory over Prithika Pavade as Ahmedabad APL Pipers jumped to the top of the table with a 10-5 win over PBG Pune Jaguars in Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7 at the Dr Shayama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Taleigao near Panaji on Saturday.

Manika sealed the tie in style after Ahmedabad had laid the platform through their foreign duo Adrien Rassenfosse and Sofia Polcanova and the mixed doubles pairing of Payas Jain and Polcanova.

Staged under the aegis of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani, Butterfly UTT Season 7 features 42 players from around the world, including 14 Olympians, while continuing to strengthen the Indian table tennis ecosystem through elite competition and year-round development initiatives.

Ahmedabad made the perfect start as Adrien Rassenfosse handed Snehit Suravajjula his first singles defeat of the season, recovering from a late fightback to clinch the contest in three games. Sofia Polcanova then bounced back after dropping the opener to edge Diya Chitale in their first-ever meeting, winning both the second and third games on Golden Point to double the advantage.

Payas Jain and Polcanova extended Ahmedabad's lead with a composed mixed doubles comeback before Omar Assar kept Pune alive by edging Payas in another three-game battle. Manika, however, ensured there would be no late twist, controlling proceedings throughout to defeat Pavade in straight games and complete a comprehensive victory for the Pipers.

Polcanova was named both the ChatGPT Match IQ Player and Foreign Player of the Tie, while Manika claimed the Indian Player of the Tie award. Pavade, meanwhile, earned the Bisleri Shot of the Tie honour.

Earlier in the day, UTT Juniors, Butterfly UTT's grassroots competition running alongside Season 7, saw Dabang Delhi TTC defeat Dempo Goa Challengers 5-2 and U Mumba TT overcome UP Prometheans 5-1 in the semifinals, with both teams advancing to the final, scheduled to be played on Sunday.

Final scores:

Ahmedabad APL Pipers 10-5 PBG Pune Jaguars

Adrien Rassenfosse bt. Snehit Suravajjula 2-1 (11-8, 11-6, 8-11)

Sofia Polcanova bt. Diya Chitale 2-1 (4-11, 11-10, 11-10)

Payas Jain/ Sofia Polcanova bt. Anirban Ghosh/Prithika Pavade 2-1 (9-11, 11-6, 11-7)

Payas Jain lost to Omar Assar 1-2 (6-11, 11-7, 9-11)

Manika Batra bt. Prithika Pavade 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-8)

--IANS

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