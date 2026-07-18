July 18, 2026 11:58 PM हिंदी

Dhanush on winning his first National Award for direction: A first is always unforgettable!

Dhanush on winning his first National Award for direction: A first is always unforgettable! (Photo Credit: Sun Pictures/X)

Chennai, July 18 (IANS) Actor, producer and director Dhanush, who won two National Awards -- one each for acting and direction -- at the 72nd National Film Awards, expressed gratitude to the National Film Awards Jury and the selection committee for the honour, even as he said that winning his very first National Award as a director for 'Raayan' was a blessing he would cherish forever.

For the unaware, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday announced the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards at New Delhi.

Taking to his X timeline to share a note of gratitude soon after the 72nd National Film Awards were announced, Dhanush said, "I'm truly humbled and overwhelmed to have received the National Award for Best Regional Film for 'Raayan' and the National Award (Special Mention - Best Actor) for 'Captain Miller'. My heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed National Film Awards jury and the selection committee."

The actor and director then went on to thank the media for their consistent support.

He said, "My sincere thanks to the press, media and the social media fraternity for their unwavering support throughout my career."

Pointing out that this was his third National Award as an actor and his first as a director, Dhanush said this wouldn't have been possible but for the support of his fans.

He said, "This is my third National Award as an actor and my first National Award as a director. None of this would have been possible without my fans - the pillars of my strength. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The actor then went on to talk about the two awards that he had won for two different films. Reacting to the Special Mention Award he had won for his performance in Captain Miller, Dhanush said, "This recognition for Captain Miller is especially close to me because I have always believed it to be my finest performance to date. Receiving a Special Mention for a performance I hold so dearly makes this honour even more meaningful."

On his first award as a director, Dhanush said, "And a first is always unforgettable. Winning my very first National Award as a Director for Raayan is a blessing I will cherish forever. And as I always say,

Ennam pol vaazhkkai(Your life is based on your thoughts). Har Har Mahadev. with love, D."

--IANS

mkr/

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