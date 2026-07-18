Govt extends ALMM relief for select solar projects till December

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) The government has extended the exemption from mandatory sourcing of Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) List-II solar PV cells for net metering and open access renewable energy projects till December 31, while making it clear that there will be no blanket extension of the policy for all solar projects, an official statement said on Saturday.

According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), the exemption is being provided only as a limited transition window for net-metering and open access renewable energy projects. Earlier, this dispensation was available till May 31.

The ministry further noted that there would be no change in the government's policy on the implementation of ALMM List-II for solar PV cells, and projects commissioned after December 31, 2026, will have to comply with the ALMM List-II provisions.

The decision follows detailed deliberations with various stakeholders from the solar industry to ensure a smooth transition to mandatory sourcing of ALMM List-II-compliant solar PV cells for the affected project categories.

The move will also help standalone solar PV module manufacturers by protecting investments already made in the form of inventories through additional demand creation, according to the ministry.

It said the extension would provide manufacturers sufficient time to gradually increase sourcing of solar PV cells from ALMM List-II-listed manufacturers, as domestic cell manufacturing capacity under the approved list continues to expand.

The ministry reiterated that strengthening domestic solar manufacturing remains a key priority of the government.

"The government is committed to making India self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) in solar PV manufacturing and establishing India as a major player in the global value chain," it added.

The ministry clarified that all net metering and open access renewable energy projects commissioned after December 31, 2026, will be required to source solar PV modules from ALMM List-I and solar PV cells from ALMM List-II, in line with the existing policy.

--IANS

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