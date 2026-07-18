Kalki 2898 AD makers: Awards like these inspire us to dream bigger, take Indian cinema to even greater heights!

Hyderabad, July 18 (IANS) Stating that they were deeply honoured and grateful to receive the two National Awards that had been awarded to their film, the makers of director Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' on Saturday said awards like these inspired them to keep dreaming bigger, tell stories that resonated across generations, and take Indian cinema to even greater heights.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday announced the 72nd National Film Awards at the National Media Centre in New Delhi.

At the awards, Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' won in two categories. The film won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment Award and the Award for Best Production Designer.

Soon after the winners were announced, production house Vyjayanthi Movies, which had made the film, issued a statement of gratitude.

Taking to its social media timelines, the production house wrote, " Humbled & Grateful. This recognition is a celebration of every artist, technician, and every heart behind #Kalki2898AD. Thank you for believing in our vision and making this journey truly special."

It went on to say, "The next chapter carries not just our vision, but your belief. We promise to make the wait for #Kalki2 worth it. #72ndNationalFilmAwards."

The production house also shared a statement that read, "We are deeply honoured and grateful to receive these 72nd National Awards for Kalki 2898 AD. To be recognised with the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Production Design is incredibly humbling for all of us."

It further said, "Kalki 2898 AD was born from a dream - to tell an Indian story that could stand on a truly global canvas while remaining rooted in our culture, mythology and emotions. This recognition belongs to every member of our cast, every technician, every crew member, and everyone who poured their heart into bringing this vision to life, often pushing the boundaries of what seemed possible."

Thanking the jury for the honour, the production house further said, "We sincerely thank the jury for this honour and our audiences across languages, whose love, faith and encouragement gave this journey its true meaning. Awards like these inspire us to keep dreaming bigger, telling stories that resonate across generations, and taking indian cinema to even greater heights. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being a part of this extraordinary journey."

--IANS

mkr/