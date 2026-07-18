July 18, 2026 10:02 PM हिंदी

PM Modi condoles Chennamma’s demise, speaks to Deve Gowda

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda, in New Delhi on Thursday, January 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@narendramodi)

Bengaluru/New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed deep grief over the demise of Chennamma, wife of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

In his condolence message, PM Modi remembered Chennamma for her humility and unwavering commitment to social service. He said she was respected for her simplicity and dedication to serving society, and conveyed condolences to Deve Gowda and his family.

Later in the day, PM Modi spoke with Deve Gowda over the phone and personally conveyed his deepest condolences, offering words of comfort and praying for strength for the family.

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, also expressed profound grief, describing Chennamma as an ideal homemaker and an embodiment of simplicity.

He said she was a source of strength to the Deve Gowda family and an inspiring figure for the state.

BJP Karnataka in‑charge and Rajya Sabha Member Radha Mohan Das Agrawal said Chennamma symbolised simplicity, strength, and unwavering support for her family.

He noted that her life, marked by sacrifice and values, would always be remembered.

BJP State Co-in-charge Sudhakar Reddy said Chennamma was a woman of dignity and quiet strength, who stood steadfastly beside Deve Gowda throughout his public life.

He said her life reflected grace and dedication, and she remained a constant source of strength to those around her.

Chennamma passed away on Saturday at the age of 85, drawing condolences from leaders across party lines, who remembered her for humility, sacrifice, and steadfast support to the Deve Gowda family.

--IANS

mka/dan

LATEST NEWS

Arjun Erigaisi beats Hans Niemann to take sole second place after the third round of the Chennai Grand Masters 2026 at The Westin Chennai Velachery Hotel in Chennai on Friday. Photo credit: TNCA

Chennai Grand Masters 2026: Arjun Erigaisi beats Hans Niemann to take sole second place

Dhanush on winning his first National Award for direction: A first is always unforgettable! (Photo Credit: Sun Pictures/X)

Dhanush on winning his first National Award for direction: A first is always unforgettable!

India's Anahat Singh given top billing in World Squash Junior Championships to be played in Ontario, Canada, on Monday. Photo credit: SRFI

India's Anahat given top billing in World Junior squash

Kalki 2898 AD makers: Awards like these inspire us to dream bigger, take Indian cinema to even greater heights! (Photo Credit: Vyjayanthi Movies/X)

Kalki 2898 AD makers: Awards like these inspire us to dream bigger, take Indian cinema to even greater heights!

EU assessment report resembles chargesheet on Pakistan’s human rights abuses (File Image)

EU assessment report resembles chargesheet on Pakistan’s human rights abuses

Avoid vague 'Asian' label, expose role of Pakistanis in UK grooming gang scandal: Report (File image)

Avoid vague 'Asian' label, expose role of Pakistanis in UK grooming gang scandal: Report

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda, in New Delhi on Thursday, January 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@narendramodi)

PM Modi condoles Chennamma’s demise, speaks to Deve Gowda

Justin Langer would be a really good Test coach for England, says Darren Lehmann

Justin Langer would be a really good Test coach for England, says Darren Lehmann

Manika Batra, Sofia Polcanova power Ahmedabad APL Pipers to crucial 10-5 win over PBG Pune Jaguars in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7 at the Dr Shayama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Taleigao near Panaji on Saturday. Photo credit: UTT

UTT Season 7: Manika, Sofia power Ahmedabad to crucial 10-5 win over Pune

Govt extends ALMM relief for rooftop, open access solar projects

Govt extends ALMM relief for select solar projects till December