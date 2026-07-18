Chennai Grand Masters 2026: Arjun Erigaisi beats Hans Niemann to take sole second place

Chennai, July 18 (IANS) GM Arjun Erigaisi became the first Indian player to win a game in the fourth edition of the Chennai Grand Masters 2026, India’s most prestigious classical chess tournament, when he convincingly defeated GM Hans Niemann of the USA in the third round at The Westin Chennai Velachery Hotel in Chennai on Friday.

Arjun, who drew his first two matches, kept the pressure on Niemann after gaining the advantage in the middle game and tightened the noose around his opponent’s King, forcing him to resign after 43 moves.

The tournament has eight grandmasters facing off in a round robin format and offers a prize purse of Rs 75,00,000 and valuable FIDE Circuit points.

Arjun’s win took him to sole second position in the standings with 2 points, half a point behind GM Alireza Firouzja. The Frenchman, who had won the first two rounds, survived some anxious moments before holding GM Nihal Sarin to a draw with black pieces in 53 moves.

Meanwhile, Chess Influencer Suthershun Asokan, also known as Goofygenchess on Instagram, made the opening move in the match between world champion D. Gukesh and GM Dmitry Andreikin. The Indian tried his best to dismantle the defence of his opponent thereafter, but had to settle for a draw with the white piece after 54 moves, as both players only had their kings left on the board.

M. Pranesh also split the point against GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov after just 27 moves by repetition, after it was clear that he had little chance to eke out a win.

Results (Round 3):

GM Arjun Erigaisi (2) bt GM Hans Niemann (1)

GM M Pranesh (1) drew with GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov (1.5)

GM D Gukesh (1) drew with GM Dmitry Andreikin (1.5)

GM Nihal Sarin (1.5) drew with GM Alireza Firouzja (2.5)

Round 4 Pairing:

GM Hans Niemann vs GM Alireza Firouzja

GM Dmitry Andreikin vs GM Nihal Sarin

GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov vs GM D Gukesh

GM Arjun Erigaisi vs GM M Pranesh

--IANS

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