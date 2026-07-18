July 18, 2026 9:59 PM हिंदी

Avoid vague 'Asian' label, expose role of Pakistanis in UK grooming gang scandal: Report

Avoid vague 'Asian' label, expose role of Pakistanis in UK grooming gang scandal: Report (File image)

Athens, July 18 (IANS) UK Member of Parliament Rupert Lowe's Inquiry Report on 'Pakistani Rape Gangs' has reignited debate in Britain about "Pakistani Muslim networks" being responsible for a significant share of organised grooming-gang abuse cases across the country, a report has stated.

The findings of ‘Rape Gang Inquiry Report’ compiled from survivor testimonies, whistleblower accounts, court documents and past investigations detailed how young girls were targeted through a recurring pattern: “attention, gifts, alcohol, drugs, taxis, parties, coercion and threats”. Accounts from survivors reveal how girls were transported between locations, exploited by multiple men and reduced to mere commodities, according to a report in 'Directus'.

“Britain’s grooming-gang scandal was not simply a failure of child protection. It was also a failure to name a recurring pattern in some of the country’s most serious organised child-sexual-exploitation cases. Across Rotherham, Rochdale, Telford, Oxford and other towns, a significant number of convicted offenders and suspects in group-based networks were Pakistani-heritage men. The victims were often vulnerable white British girls, many from care homes, unstable families, or deprived communities,” the report detailed.

“Treating this pattern as irrelevant, or reducing it to the vague label ‘Asian,’ obscures a central feature of the scandal. The UK Member of Parliament Rupert Lowe-led ‘Rape Gang Inquiry Report’ has openly named ‘Pakistani Muslim men’ as the chief perpetrators in sexually targeting vulnerable young white women and girls across the country,” it added.

According to the report, the expression “Asian grooming gangs” has long been used as a “convenient evasion”. It argued that the word “Asian” fails to provide a meaningful identification in this context, as the cases involved men linked to Pakistani heritage, while combining communities with very different histories, cultures and identities under a single vague term.

“There is no reason to refer vaguely to ‘Asian offenders’ when court records, inquiries and local reviews identify Pakistani-heritage perpetrators in particular networks. Accurate language is not racism; it is basic factual integrity,” the report highlighted

The report emphasised that the real concern is whether the ethnic background of perpetrators can be openly identified, where judicial findings, local inquiries, and survivor testimonies show a clear Pakistani-heritage pattern linked to the abuses. “In Rotherham, Rochdale, Telford and other cases, the answer is plainly yes”, it noted

Highlighting the involvement of Pakistani-heritage men in the abuses across the UK, the report said, “ Britain’s grooming-gang scandal became politically explosive because the truth was delayed for too long. The renewed debate, led by UK MP Rupert Lowe, Elon Musk, and other global figures, is not only about historical crimes. It is about whether the public record will finally describe these networks as they actually appeared in the places where the abuse was uncovered: organised groups in which Pakistani-heritage men played a recurring and disproportionate role.”

--IANS

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