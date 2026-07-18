India's Anahat given top billing in World Junior squash

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) India’s Anahat Singh has been given top billing in the women’s section of the World Squash Junior Championships starting on Monday in Ontario, Canada, while Aryaveer Dewan is seeded 5/8 among men.

Women’s world No 20 Anahat, who has won 16 singles titles on the circuit so far after turning pro in 2023, will be looking to clinch her maiden world junior crown following her bronze-medal-winning semifinal finish last year.

Meanwhile, Aryaveer will aim to build on his growing reputation after becoming only the fourth Indian to win the boys’ U-19 crown in the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in May.

Other Indians competing at the World Juniors, which concludes on July 31, are: Yusha Nafees, Gurveer Singh, and Purav Rambhia in men and Rudra Singh, Anika Dubey, and Saanvi Kalanki in women.

Considering his vast experience in the senior circuit, Anahat will be India's best bet to win the World Junior Squash title.

Anahat, the 18-year-old right-handed player from New Delhi, first rose to prominence after winning the U11 title at the British Junior Open in 2019. In 2023, she won the title in the U15 category of the British Junior Open after beating Egypt's Sohaila Hazem.

In August 2023, Anahat won the U17 title at the Asian Junior Championships held in Dalian, China, and then bagged two bronze medals at the 2022 Asian Games in the mixed doubles category with Abhay Singh and in the women's team event. The same year, Anahat became the senior national champion in November after Tanvi Khanna retired in the finals due to an injury.

Anahat Singh ended the year 2025 by being a part of the team that won the 2025 World Cup, bringing home the first SWC title for India.

--IANS

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