Only T20I: India survive late scare against Japan, win by two runs

Sano, Sep 22 (IANS) After being restricted to a mere 32/4, two-time world champion India held their nerve to beat Japan by two runs in the only T20I, held here at the Sano International Cricket Ground. The result also marked India’s 200th win in T20 internationals, including Super Over victories.

India's two-run victory over Japan in Sano is one of their closest wins in T20 Internationals, and it is the fourth time India has won a T20I by just two runs, with the other instances being their victories over Sri Lanka in 2023, South Africa in 2012, and Bangladesh in 2016.

After a nearly 2.5-hour delay due to a wet outfield, India skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first. However, Japan’s spinners made the most of the conditions, restricting the visitors to 32/4 after five overs.

Sanju Samson scored nine runs off seven balls before Abhishek Sharma was bowled off the first ball, having scored zero. Ishan Kishan was then out for three. Iyer scored 16 off 12 deliveries, and Tilak Varma remained not out on one. Shivam Dube took on the last ball but didn't make contact.

Charlie Hinze was Japan's best bowler, taking 2 wickets for 17 runs, while both Ibrahim Takahashi and Benjamin Ito-Davis took one wicket each.

Chasing 33 off 30 balls, Japan gave India a major scare and came agonisingly close to pulling off one of the biggest upsets in their cricketing history. Washington Sundar struck twice to halt Japan’s momentum, while Axar Patel kept things tight with his experience and control.

The hosts eventually fell two runs short, handing India a nervy victory.

The game also featured a contentious moment in the fourth over of Japan’s chase, when a delivery initially called wide was overturned after Axar and Iyer argued that the batter had attempted a reverse sweep, thereby making it a legitimate delivery.

Despite the defeat, Japan’s performance offered plenty of encouragement ahead of the Asian Games, while India escaped with a win after a tense, unusual five-over contest.

Brief scores:

India 33/4 in 5 overs (Shreyas Iyer 16, Sanju Samson 9; Charlie Hara-Hinze 2-17, Ibrahim Takahashi 1-13) beat Japan 30/3 in 5 overs (Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming 12, Benjamin Ito-Davis 9; Washington Sundar 2-13) by two runs.

--IANS

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