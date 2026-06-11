Air India flight AI-171 crash: Gujarat DGP recalls massive identification and rescue effort

Gandhinagar, June 10 (IANS) Nearly a year after the Air India Flight AI-171 disaster in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) G.S. Malik has detailed the extensive rescue, traffic management and victim identification operation undertaken in the aftermath of India’s deadliest aviation accident in decades.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12. The aircraft was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

A total of 260 people died, including 241 people on board and 19 on the ground, while one passenger survived.

Speaking ahead of the first anniversary of the crash, Malik said he received the first information while at home because the crash site was located roughly 200 metres from his residence.

“People called and informed me that there had been explosions and smoke. Almost immediately, I was informed through the control room that an aircraft had crashed. I left immediately and reached the site before 2 p.m.,” he told IANS.

Malik described the scene as “extremely painful”, with rescue personnel recovering bodies amid the wreckage.

He said one of the first priorities was ensuring unhindered movement of ambulances and fire tenders.

“We created diversions and established green corridors for ambulances and fire tenders arriving from different parts of Ahmedabad. We knew Civil Hospital would come under pressure immediately after the crash, so arrangements were made there as well,” he said.

The crash prompted visits by senior political leaders, including the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Malik said authorities anticipated the arrival of victims’ relatives and moved quickly to accelerate identification procedures.

"Nearly 200 police personnel experienced in documentation work were deployed to assist with paperwork and DNA-related processes," he detailed in an interview with IANS.

Blood samples from victims’ relatives and biological samples from the deceased were collected and sent to forensic laboratories in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

According to Malik, the first identified body was handed over to relatives by 8.30 a.m. on June 13, less than 20 hours after the crash.

“Even in many road accident cases, the process can take 24 hours. Here, identified bodies were released in less than 20 hours,” he said.

The first victim identified through DNA matching was released at 3.19 p.m. on June 14, around 50 hours after the crash.

Speaking to IANS, Malik said: "Authorities provided families with all relevant documents, including accident death reports, station diary entries, inquest reports, post-mortem reports, DNA reports and death certificates."

Valuables recovered from victims were also returned, while additional vehicles were provided to assist families travelling with the remains.

He credited the coordinated efforts of police, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the Fire Brigade, Civil Hospital staff, forensic experts and district administration officials for the smooth handling of the unprecedented operation.

The crash remains under investigation by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

Preliminary findings released in July last year indicated that both engine fuel control switches moved to the cut-off position shortly after take-off, causing fuel starvation, though investigators have not yet issued a final conclusion on the cause of the accident.

An interim report is expected as the inquiry continues.

Asked about compensation for victims’ families, Malik said the matter rested with Air India and insurers. “We cannot comment on compensation payments. That concerns Air India and insurance-related processes,” he said.

--IANS

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