Olivia Rodrigo, Addison Rae set Coachella 2nd weekend set on fire, Olivia receives hat tip from latter

Los Angeles, April 19 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo joined Addison Rae at the final act of her Coachella 2nd weekend set.

During the set, Addison paused to ask the audience if they had heard “any new music this week”. Olivia Rodrigo emerged from the back of the stage, joining the singer, reports ‘Variety’.

Olivia Rodrigo first sang with Rae on the latter’s single ‘Headphones On’, trading off lines and joining together on the chorus.

“Coachella, how much do we love Miss Addison?”, Rodrigo asked after the song’s completion. “Oh my god, I might just drop dead”, Addison Rae said, giving a nod to Rodrigo’s new single ‘Drop Dead’.

“Can we make some noise?” Rodrigo then gave the live debut of her freshly released single, strutting to the front of the stage with Rae and singing the tune as a duet.

As per ‘Variety’, ‘Drop Dead’ arrived early Friday morning along with a music video directed by Petra Collins. In the clip, Rodrigo wanders through the Palace of Versailles, running from room to room before strapping on a pink guitar and rocking out.

The single marks the first taste of her third album, ‘You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love’, releasing on June 12 via Geffen Records.

She recorded the album with producer Dan Nigro, her longtime collaborator who worked on her first two albums, ‘Sour’ and ‘Guts’. Ahead of the album’s release, Rodrigo will be pulling double duty as both host and musical guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’ on May 2. She will be making her hosting debut, though she previously appeared on the show as a performer alongside host Keegan-Michael Key in 2021 and Adam Driver in 2023.

--IANS

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