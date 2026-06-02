Ex-India allrounder Vijay Shankar set for LPL debut, Avishka Fernando emerges as the No. 1 draft pick

Colombo, June 2 (IANS) India all-rounder Vijay Shankar is set to become the lone Indian player in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 after being signed by Kandy Royals, while Sri Lanka international Avishka Fernando emerged as the No. 1 overall pick in the Season 6 Draft as franchises completed their squads for the sixth edition of the tournament.

The sixth edition of the Lanka Premier League will feature SC Jaffna Kings, Kandy Royals, Colombo Kaps, Dambulla Sixers and Galle Gallants competing in a double round-robin format followed by the playoffs. The tournament will begin on July 17, 2026, and conclude with the final on August 8, 2026.

The draft saw all five franchises strengthen their squads with a mix of established international stars, emerging overseas talent and leading Sri Lankan cricketers, setting the stage for one of the most competitive seasons in the league's history.

Holding the first overall selection in the LPL 2026 Draft, defending champions SC Jaffna Kings opened proceedings by selecting Sri Lanka international Avishka Fernando as the No. 1 pick.

The Kings further strengthened their squad with the additions of experienced all-rounder David Wiese, Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran and Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, who join marquee signings Dunit Wellalage and Bhanuka Rajapaksa as the franchise looks to defend its title and extend its successful run in the competition.

One of the biggest talking points for Indian cricket fans will be the participation of Vijay Shankar, who represented India at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. The experienced all-rounder joins a formidable Kandy Royals squad featuring Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga and Angelo Mathews.

The Royals further bolstered their line-up through the draft with the additions of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Daniel Sams, Kusal Perera and Nuwan Thushara.

Elsewhere, Colombo Kaps bolstered their line-up with the international recruit Mujeeb Ur Rahman to complement icon players Jimmy Neesham and Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis. Dambulla Sixers added proven match-winners Maheesh Theekshana and Fazalhaq Farooqi to their ranks alongside marquee signings Dinesh Chandimal and Dushmantha Chameera.

Galle Gallants strengthened their squad with Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka and South African batter Rassie van der Dussen, who join marquee signings Dasun Shanaka and Eshan Malinga ahead of the new season.

The player draft generated significant international interest, with more than 650 overseas cricketers from 21 countries registering for selection, underlining the growing global appeal of the Lanka Premier League and its emergence as one of the region's leading T20 competitions.

Samantha Dodanwela, Tournament Director of the Lanka Premier League, said, "The quality of players secured by franchises through the draft reflects the continued growth and competitiveness of the Lanka Premier League. The squads feature an exciting blend of international experience, emerging overseas talent and some of Sri Lanka's finest cricketers. The balance across all five teams promises a highly competitive tournament and an exciting experience for fans."

Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, founder and CEO of IPG Group, the official rights holder of the LPL, said, "The response to this year's player draft has been outstanding and highlights the growing reputation of the Lanka Premier League among players around the world."

--IANS

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