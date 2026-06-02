SLC announces central contracts for 2026-27 season, 46 players included

Colombo, June 2 (IANS) The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced national player contracts for 46 cricketers for the 2026-27 season, with a mix of established internationals and emerging talent earning places in the latest list.

The contracts will run from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, and cover players selected across multiple categories, including A1, A2, B1, B2, C1 and Central Contracts. According to SLC, the categorisation has been determined based on a combination of performance, consistency, fitness levels, future potential and the strategic requirements of Sri Lanka's national teams across formats.

Leading players such as Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis and Maheesh Theekshana were among the prominent names to receive contracts, alongside several experienced campaigners and emerging prospects.

The latest contracts also feature seven new inclusions. Wicketkeeper-batter Kamil Mishara, batter Lasith Croospulle, spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, seamer Isitha Wijesundara, all-rounder Wanuja Sahan, left-arm spinner Dilum Sudeera and all-rounder Tharindu Ratnayake have all earned national contracts for the first time.

SLC said the contracts are designed to provide players with the support structure and resources required to perform at the highest level while contributing to the long-term development of Sri Lankan cricket. The board added that awarding contracts reflects its continued commitment to recognising performances, investing in emerging talent and maintaining a strong pool of players capable of representing the country across international formats.

Alongside senior internationals such as Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara, the list also includes a number of younger players who have impressed in domestic and international cricket in recent seasons.

“Sri Lanka Cricket congratulates all contracted players and extends a special welcome to those receiving national contracts for the first time. The awarding of these contracts reflects SLC’s continued commitment to rewarding performance, nurturing emerging talent, and maintaining a strong pool of players capable of representing Sri Lanka across international formats of the game. Sri Lanka Cricket looks forward to the players continuing to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, and excellence as they strive to bring success to the nation during the forthcoming international season,” the board said in a statement on Tuesday.

--IANS

vi/