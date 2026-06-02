Jagadguru Rambhadracharya backs CM Yogi on ‘Gau Mata’ remark, calls for end to cow slaughter

Lucknow, June 2 (IANS) Spiritual leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya on Tuesday expressed support for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent remarks on the cow, stating that the Chief Minister was “absolutely right” in describing the cow as a mother figure. He also called for an end to cow slaughter and said that political support would be needed to bring about such changes.

His comments came after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a gathering in Bijnor, said that the cow holds the same place in Indian society as a mother and that the relationship does not require any formal declaration or recognition.

Speaking at a programme organised for the distribution of land ownership certificates to more than 1,600 families, including people displaced from Pakistan and former soldiers, the Chief Minister said, “The cow is our mother. We share the same bond with her as we do with our mothers. There is nothing to prove here, and this relationship needs no name or status.”

CM Yogi further remarked that “Gau Mata is self-proclaimed Rashtramata” and that there was no need to formally declare her as such.

Reacting to these comments, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya told IANS, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is absolutely right. A mother is a mother. Whatever controversy is being created around this issue is purely political.”

He further said that cow slaughter should be stopped and added that those who support Hindutva should secure a strong mandate in the future.

“We want cow slaughter to end. For that, there should be 370 seats in the Lok Sabha for people who believe in Hindutva. I believe this can happen by 2029,” he said.

Claiming to be well-versed in constitutional matters, Rambhadracharya said parties were raising objections for political reasons.

“I have studied and memorised the Constitution. The opposition to these ideas is largely political,” he stated.

The spiritual leader also commented on the political situation in Uttar Pradesh, expressing confidence in the BJP’s prospects.

“The lotus will bloom in Uttar Pradesh once again. I am saying this with confidence,” he said.

Referring to West Bengal, Rambhadracharya criticised the previous state government and claimed that during his visits there, he felt uncomfortable with the prevailing conditions.

He also reacted to remarks made by Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi regarding police encounters, saying that law enforcement actions are based on criminal activity rather than religion.

“Encounters are not carried out after asking someone’s religion. Action is taken based on crime,” he said.

Rambhadracharya further praised the governance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that conditions in Uttar Pradesh had improved under his leadership.

He further reacted to the protest called by the Cockroach Janata Party founder and said, "It's useless and ridiculous. Nothing will happen," he said.

--IANS

jk/uk