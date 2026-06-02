Vetri-starrer 'Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku' to hit screens on June 26?

Chennai, June 2 (IANS) Dayal Padmanabhan, the director of upcoming period crime drama 'Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku', featuring actor Vetri in the lead, has now disclosed that they were looking at releasing their film on June 26 this year.

Participating in a pre-release event of the film, Dayal Padmanabhan said, "It has not yet been confirmed but we are looking to release on our film on June 26 at this point in time."

The director further aid, “My producer Sabareesan is currently busy shooting for his next film in Mauritius, and television anchor and actor Rangaraj Pandey has accompanied him as well. This is the reason both of them could not be present today."

Clarifying that the story of his film will not have anything to do with the well known Lakshmikanthan murder case in which popular film stars of that era were the suspects in the murder of a journalist called Lakshmikanthan, the director said that his film was based on real life incidents that took place in 1972.

The director disclosed that the story of his film revolved around the developments that happens in the life of a prisoner on death row. The couple of hours that he spends, revisiting his past, before going to the gallows is what the film's story is all about.

The director, who completed shooting his film well ahead of the allotted time for the film, said that the entire team had been incredibly supportive throughout this journey and that he felt truly blessed to have worked with them.

For the unaware, ‘Jiivi’ fame Vetri plays Arivumathi in the film, while Rangaraj Pandey plays Sivanandham. Brigida will be seen as Mallika, while Saravanan will be seen as Sargunam. Maaran plays Murthi in the film, alongside a roster of notable performers. Elevating these visuals to sublime heights is a masterful musical score by Darbuka Siva.

It may be recalled that the film’s first look was launched by acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaran, who had appreciated the team’s conviction and sincerity after watching select visuals.

Directed by Dayal Padmanabhan, Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhkku is produced by K.V. Sabareesh under the banner 2M Cinemas, with Dayal Padmanabhan also serving as co-producer under D Pictures.

On the technical front, screenplay and dialogues for the film have been penned by Kavitha Bharathi and Dayal Padmanabhan. Cinematography for the film is by M V Paneerselvam. Editing is by V Boopathi while music and background score are by Darbuka Siva.

--IANS

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