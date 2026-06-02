Riquelme names Raul as sporting director if elected Real Madrid president

Madrid, June 2 (IANS) The presidential election at Real Madrid took another turn Tuesday after challenger Enrique Riquelme announced former club great Raul Gonzalez would become director of sport if he wins Sunday's vote.

Raul, 48, is regarded as one of Real Madrid's greatest players after scoring 323 goals in 741 appearances for the club. He also coached reserve side Real Madrid Castilla before leaving in the summer of 2025 after being overlooked for the first-team job, which went to Xabi Alonso.

"If I win the election, Raul Gonzalez Blanco will be Real Madrid's director of sport," Riquelme said in an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena COPE early Tuesday, reports Xinhua.

Current president Florentino Perez, who is seeking another term in Sunday's election, has not appointed a sporting director since returning to power in 2009.

"There has to be a professional culture that will never harm Real Madrid," Riquelme said, adding he had "explained the project" to Raul and that "the more I know him, the more certain I am that he will always look out for Real Madrid."

Perez has yet to announce any names linked to his campaign, although reports in Spain have heavily linked Jose Mourinho with a return as coach if Perez retains the presidency.

Mourinho was also the coach who brought Raul's playing career at the club to an end in 2010.

Riquelme has promised to reveal future transfer targets and the identity of his preferred coach in the coming days.

Sunday's elections are the first to be held at the club since 2006, with Perez subsequently elected uncontested, with no need for a vote, in 2009, 2013, 2017, 2021, and 2025.

Club members will vote on Sunday to elect Madrid's next president, choosing between 79-year-old Perez, 79, who has been in office since 2009, and renewable energy entrepreneur Riquelme, 37.

--IANS

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