Bhumi Pednekar advocates financial freedom and safety for women with pink E-rickshaw drive

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar has extended her support to the Pink E-Rickshaw initiative.

Speaking about the project, the ‘Badhaai Do’ actress highlighted the importance of creating opportunities for women. Speaking to media at the launch event, Bhumi said that it aims to empower women by providing them with e-rickshaws, enabling them to earn a livelihood independently. She emphasized that financial freedom and self-reliance are crucial for women's empowerment. Pednekar stated, “First of all, I would like to say that today we had an incredible panel where we talked about the environment, women's safety, and empowerment, and I think this initiative exactly highlights those things.”

“Basically, our female drivers will be given a rickshaw; they will be empowered; they will be given financial freedom; they will be given independence. And a very simple thing is that if our country's women are capable, then our country will move forward faster, there will be more safety. And I think this initiative does an actionable thin. We always think that this should be done, that should be done for women empowerment. This was actually done by Bhamla Foundation. And I hope that this pink rickshaw will be spread all over the country. Today, 1000 rickshaws will be launched in Mumbai. The target is 12,000 for Maharashtra. They will be given in other states as well,” added Bhumi Pednekar.

The 36-year-old actress, along with Saher Bhamla and Amruta Fadnavis, was spotted at the launch of the Bhamla Foundation’s #DriveHerFuture initiative. Speaking on the occasion, Amruta said, “This is a very beautiful initiative. As we all know, what is today's biggest issue problem? Environment, environmental sustainability. So, we as youth, as this generation, how can we help it for our environment, for sustainability? Like this pink e-rickshaw, which gives a woman independence and self-confidence and gives her a livelihood. But at the same time, the same woman contributes on her behalf. Because this electric rickshaw is for the environment.”

Bhamla Foundation, led by Asif Bhamla and Saher Bhamla, launched its Pink E-Rickshaw Support Initiative as part of the '#DriveHerFuture' campaign. The initiative aims to empower 1,000 women by providing them with e-rickshaws, enabling greater financial independence, self-reliance, and economic opportunities.

--IANS

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