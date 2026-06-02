Heera Sohal on working with Randeep Hooda in 'Inspector Avinash 2': Never made me feel like a newcomer

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Actress Heera Sohal, who got the opportunity to work with Randeep Hooda in the second season of the web show "Inspector Avinash 2", called working with him one of the most enriching experiences of her acting journey.

Heera shared that Hooda never made her feel like a newcomer, and his keen attention to detail ended up leaving a lasting impact on her.

“Working with Randeep Sir was honestly one of the most enriching experiences for me as an actor. From the very beginning, he was incredibly supportive and made me feel completely comfortable on set,” said Heera.

She further recalled how Hooda would guide her through the smallest details during the shoot, such as posture, body language, and overall character presentation.

Heera went on to add, “He would guide me even in the smallest aspects of performance — from posture and body language to the way I carried myself in a scene."

Heera revealed that all those small moments turned into valuable lessons for her, helping her understand realism and authenticity.

Apart from his well-known acting prowess, Heer also went on to praise Hooda for his humility and warm nature on set.

“There was absolutely no attitude or superiority — he was warm, humble, encouraging, and always willing to help,” she stated.

She called the experience of working with the 'Highway' actor a “masterclass in itself".

Heera admitted that witnessing Hooda's performance in front of the camera was both inspiring and educational as he appeared absolutely effortless and natural in every single scene.

She revealed that she was quite nervous before her first scene with the 'Sarabjit' actor because she had admired his work for a long time.

However, she was able to settle very quickly as the atmosphere on set was very comfortable and welcoming.

"There were many fun moments between shots where everyone would be laughing and joking around, which made the shoot even more memorable. Working with Randeep sir was a wonderful experience", recalled Heer.

--IANS

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