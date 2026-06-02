Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika and Kriti Sanon reveal what excites them about ‘Cocktail 2’

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon have shared what excites them most about their upcoming film “Cocktail 2.”

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film on social media. Expressing his delight, Shahid shared in a statement, “Cocktail 2 is what summer feels like. It has madness, emotion, humor, romance, and a lot of heart. It’s the kind of film you want to experience with your friends. We had an amazing time making it, and I think that energy really comes through in the trailer.”

Kriti stated, “What I love about Cocktail 2 is that it feels stylish & visually refreshing, but also very relatable & modern. The relationships are messy, warm, and real in their own way. The characters are beautifully flawed, & the film is a toast to friendship & love from today’s lens. And honestly, the music just takes everything to another level!”

Speaking about the trailer, Rashmika Mandanna added, “For me, Cocktail 2 feels like a beautiful mix of love, friendship and all the emotions that come with figuring life out. The trailer really captures the warmth and fun spirit of Diya, Ally and Kunal. Make it a movie outing with friends, partners, and family and catch the experience on the big screen.”

Director Homi Adajania mentioned, “This is a story about people trying to do the right thing while their hearts have other plans. Funny, messy, emotional, and I’d say a little reckless. If this trailer leaves you wanting to jump into our world, we’ll be thrilled to have you with us on this entertaining roller coaster!.”

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg, “Cocktail 2” is directed by Homi Adajania. The film is slated to release in cinemas on June 19.

--IANS

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