Olivia Culpo to welcome second baby with husband Christian McCaffrey

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Nine months after welcoming their daughter Colette, model-actress Olivia Culpo has announced her second pregnancy with her husband, Christian McCaffrey.

Culpo, who turned 34 on May 8, announced on Instagram of welcoming their second bundle of joy. In a joint post, the couple shared photos of them on a picnic with their 9-month-old daughter, Colette, and their dog Oliver. It also featured a strip of sonogram images on the picnic blanket.

“Best birthday gift… Baby #2 coming soon,” Culpo wrote as the caption.

Back in October, Culpo opened up about life at home with her baby daughter Colette. She had shared that she initially was worried that having a daughter would prevent her career from moving forward, reports people.com.

"There's totally a shift," she said of becoming a mother during an episode of The Squeeze podcast.

"Whether or not you want there to be or not, you have somebody that's physically dependent on you. So I'm not going to sugarcoat it. Yeah, it's scary."

Culpo won the 2012 Miss Rhode Island USA competition. She then went on to win the Miss USA pageant.

She represented the United States and won Miss Universe 2012, held on December 19, 2012, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Her national costume was the Statue of Liberty. She is the eighth U.S. representative to win the title and the first since Brook Lee, who won Miss Universe 1997.

In 2018 she appeared on the reality television show Model Squad. Culpo had roles in the films The Other Woman, I Feel Pretty, Reprisal, and Venus as a Boy. In 2023, Culpo competed in season nine of The Masked Singer as "UFO", and was eliminated in the quarterfinals. In 2025, Culpo hosted season one of Next Gen Chef on Netflix.

--IANS

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