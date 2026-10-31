Old vehicle ban, WFH among anti-air pollution steps to kick in from tomorrow: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta appealed to all citizens, vehicle owners, construction agencies, institutions, RWAs, and commercial establishments to follow the air pollution control restrictions starting from Sunday, an official said.

Sharing details of measures, including a ban on non-BS-VI Vehicles Registered Outside Delhi, work-from-home for 50 per cent of staff and a ban on construction and demolition, the Chief Minister said that special restrictions are set to come into force from Sunday.

She said the Environment Department of the Delhi government has made all necessary preparations for the effective implementation of these restrictions.

The Transport Department, Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Municipal Corporation, and other concerned agencies have been directed to ensure strict enforcement, she said.

The Environment Department said that the objective of these restrictions is to tackle pollution directly at its source. For this purpose, special enforcement teams will be deployed, and continuous monitoring will be conducted through ANPR cameras and the AI-enabled Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

From November 1 to January 31, the operation of motor vehicles registered outside Delhi that conform to BS-IV or older emission standards will be banned in Delhi. CNG and electric vehicles, ambulances, fire tenders, police vehicles, and other notified exempt vehicles will be granted an exemption, the statement said.

From November 1 to January 31, all dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction activities will be banned, it said.

Essential public infrastructure projects will be exempt subject to prescribed conditions. Indoor finishing, plumbing, and electrical work at construction sites may continue provided dust control standards are strictly followed.

From November 1 to February 28, parking fees at authorised parking lots across Delhi will be doubled. Parking lots owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be exempt from this increase, the statement said.

The Delhi government has also put in place a system to ensure half of the staff work from home.

From November 1 to January 31, a maximum of 50 per cent physical attendance for staff will be implemented in government and private offices, with the remaining staff working from home. Essential and emergency services will receive prescribed exemptions, the statement said.

To reduce traffic congestion, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will operate from 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the Delhi government offices will function from 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.

The Environment Department said enforcement activities, data from ANPR cameras, recorded violations, issued challans, and actions taken at construction sites will be monitored through the AI-enabled Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). Special enforcement teams have been instructed to act immediately upon receiving reports of violations.

--IANS

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