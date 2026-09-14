Oil price surge not a macro crisis for India amid low inflation, substantial forex reserves

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) The surge in crude oil prices due to rising West Asia tensions certainly concerns India, but its ultimate damage depends on whether the spike is brief or sustained and whether it disrupts physical oil supply, market analysts said on Monday.

Brent at $107-$108 per barrel is not a macro crisis at the moment.

India has relatively low inflation, a current account deficit (CAD) of 0.8 per cent of GDP in H1 FY26 and substantial foreign-exchange reserves, which offer buffers, said experts.

India added $44.9 billion to its forex kitty to reach a record $785.7 billion foreign reserves during the week ended September 4, according to the latest RBI data.

“Yet, if oil remains above $100 for several months, or shipping through West Asia is disrupted, the growth-inflation trade-off would significantly worsen,” said Dr. Manoranjan Sharma, Chief Economist at Infomerics Ratings.

India imported 88.6 per cent of its crude requirement in April–January FY26, making the economy vulnerable to a burgeoning dollar oil bill.

A research by RBI estimates that a $10-per-barrel oil-price increase can add roughly 49 basis points to headline inflation; alternatively, if the government absorbs the shock, it could add 43 basis points to the fiscal deficit.

This causes difficult policy trade-off. Passing through the increase in petrol, diesel and LPG prices raises transport, food and manufactured-goods costs, suppressing household real incomes and consumption, said the analyst.

Absorbing it through excise cuts or fuel subsidies protects inflation temporarily but strains fiscal arithmetic and the oil marketing companies.

An average crude price of $100 could widen FY27 CAD to 1.9–2.2 per cent of GDP, from a projected 0.7–0.8 per cent, the analyst said.

Higher crude compresses margins for airlines, paints, chemicals, logistics, cement, consumer companies and downstream oil marketers if retail prices remain controlled.

Selective producers, such as ONGC and Oil India, however, gain from higher realisations; refiners may benefit only if product cracks and pricing freedom offset cost pressure.

Renewable energy, electric mobility and domestic gas themes may attract longer-term interest, said analysts.

—IANS

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