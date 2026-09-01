September 01, 2026 12:58 PM हिंदी

'No place for double standards': PM Modi at SCO Summit calls for dismantling terrorism ecosystem

'No place for double standards': PM Modi at SCO Summit calls for dismantling terrorism ecosystem

Bishkek, Sep 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for dismantling the entire ecosystem of terrorism -- financing, recruitment, radicalisation and safe havens.

Addressing the 26th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek on Tuesday, PM Modi said, "We must speak with one voice that there can be no place for double standards on terrorism."

He highlighted the three main pillars of India's vision for the SCO - Security, Connectivity and Opportunity. "For India, the SCO is a confluence of great civilisations, cultures and ideas," he said.

Reiterating India's stance that all wars and conflicts must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, PM Modi said, "There is no solution on the battlefield; all wars and conflicts must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy."

He expressed India's support for all efforts that connect markets, facilitate trade and open new pathways for development. He stated that these efforts for connectivity must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations.

The Prime Minister urged SCO members to place people-to-people ties at the centre of their cooperation for the next 25 years. He highlighted the initiatives taken by India within the SCO like the Start-up Forum, Young Authors' Conclave and Young Scientists' Forum.

"Last year, India proposed the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum. I am pleased that its first session will be held in India this year," PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi posed for a group photograph with other leaders at the 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek.

The SCO comprises 10 member states - Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. It has two observer states - Azerbaijan and Armenia and 15 dialogue partners - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, Laos, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Sri Lanka.

--IANS

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