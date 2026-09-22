Vance defends Trump’s media ban

Washington, Sep 22 (IANS) US Vice President JD Vance defended President Donald Trump’s decision to bar CNN, MS NOW and Politico from special access to the White House, rejecting the argument that the move amounted to an attack on free speech.

“He's not banning media outlets,” Vance told reporters before travelling to North Carolina. “What he's doing is saying, ‘We're not gonna give you special access to the White House if you engage in what is effectively propaganda.’”

Vance claimed about 92 per cent of the three organisations’ stories on Trump and his administration were negative. He said such coverage did not represent the American people or public opinion.

“So, if you're gonna engage in what is effectively far left propaganda, why would a Republican White House give you special access?” he asked.

Pressed on how the decision squared with his past defence of free speech, Vance said the outlets remained free to report on the administration, receive public reports and speak with people inside and outside the government.

“What the president has said is, ‘We're not gonna give you special access inside the White House,’” he said.

Vance compared Politico’s coverage of Trump with Breitbart’s treatment of former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden. He argued that previous administrations had not been expected to grant comparable access to the conservative outlet.

“It's about basic fairness,” Vance said. “They can still report. They still have the access to free speech. They're just not gonna get an office in the White House anymore.”

The vice president also addressed Iran, high fuel prices and the Russia-Ukraine war. He said substantial volumes of oil and gas continued to pass through the Strait of Hormuz despite what he described as daily Iranian attacks on ships.

“What the president has said is Iran can't have a nuclear weapon,” Vance said. “We're of course going to try to protect the free flow of commerce as much as we can. That's what the United States Navy has done for the past 80 years.”

He declined to get ahead of Trump but said further discussions on Iran were likely during the UN General Assembly in New York this week.

Asked about prospects for peace, Vance described the Russia-Ukraine war as the most difficult international conflict to resolve. He said Trump was expected to meet President Zelenskyy “either tomorrow or the day after”.

“Do I think it'll get solved eventually? Yes, it's just a question of time,” he said.

On elevated energy costs, Vance attributed the rise to threats against international shipping. He said the administration was trying to push prices down while seeking short-term relief for Americans.

“One of the things the president has talked about is encouraging some of the states to give Americans relief from the gas taxes,” he said.

Vance spoke ahead of a campaign trip to North Carolina with Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley. He said they would highlight the Trump administration’s economic agenda, including no tax on tips and overtime and what he called the most significant middle-class tax cuts in 30 years.

--IANS

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