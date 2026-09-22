EAM Jaishankar, Visegard 4 countries of Central Europe launch joint meeting

United Nations, Sep 22 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) and the leaders from the Visegrad 4 group of Central European countries launched their first meeting, calling it "a new historic occasion" that would take New Delhi's relations with them further.

Slovakia's Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár, who convened the meeting, called India an "upcoming superpower" and said on behalf of the group that they supported India getting a permanent seat at the UN.

The others in the V4 are Hungary, Poland, and the Czech Republic (Cechia), countries with whom India has individually had decades of close ties.

"We all agree, the four countries, that India, as a part of the Global South, upcoming superpower in the in the Indo-Pacific region, must be at the table as the permanent member of UN Security Council", Blanar told reporters.

EAM Jaishankar said of the meeting's outcome, "What we agreed was that since India's relationship with the European Union itself is deepening, with the V4 we would take some special initiatives to create an annual business forum".

The foreign ministers also agreed to meet annually, he said.

They wanted to expand cooperation in technology and defence, where they had already worked together.

He said they would explore doing more in technology and innovation.

"We have a very strong history with all the V4 countries in defense", he said. "We want to refresh and take forward that record and that cooperation".

"These are industrial economies, economies with great innovation and technology talent", he said of the potential for cooperation.

Space cooperation was another area they looked at, he said.

Deputy Prime Ministers holding the foreign affairs portfolio, Anita Orban of Hungary, Radek Sikorski of Poland, and Petr Macinka of the Czech Republic, represented their countries at the V4 meeting with EAM Jaishankar.

The group is named for the Hungarian city of Visegrád, where the leaders of the countries first met in 1991, emerging from the shackles of the Soviet Union that collapsed.

From three members, its size increased to four when Czechoslovakia split into the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

EAM Jaishankar, one of whose early postings was in Hungary, met bilaterally with Orban and said on X, “We resolved to work together to deepen our ties, as well as advance the India-European Union Strategic Partnership".

He also had a separate meeting with Blanar and said, "Besides discussing our bilateral agenda, we also touched upon ways to deepen our multilateral cooperation".

--IANS

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