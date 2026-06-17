Nitish Reddy out of 2nd ODI due to sore thigh: BCCI

Lucknow, June 17 (IANS) India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy missed out on the second ODI at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday due to quad issues as India made three changes to their playing XI that beat Afghanistan in the first ODI in Dharamsala on Saturday.

“Nitish Kumar Reddy was unavailable for selection for the second ODI due to a sore left thigh. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress,” the board said in a statement released after the toss.

The 23-year-old allrounder played a pivotal role with the ball in a rain-curtailed match, finishing with clinical figures of 2 for 31. His crucial breakthroughs included the prized wickets of Afghanistan’s explosive centurion Rahmanullah Gurbaz and veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, helping India restrict the visitors to 194.

Ahead of the toss, the Men in Blue handed a debut to Prince Yadav, making him the third debutant in this series after Harsh Dubey and Gurnoor Brar, who earned their caps in the 1st ODI. Dubey and Prasidh Krishna, however, have not been included in the XI for the second game as India brought in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kuldeep Yadav as Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl.

Speaking of the series opener, India drew first blood in Dharamsala, sealing a convincing seven-wicket victory in a rain-shortened 25-overs-a-side contest. While the margin suggested a one-sided affair, Afghanistan had their moments, largely thanks to an explosive innings from Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

The opener tore into the Indian attack with a stunning century off just 48 deliveries, putting his side in a commanding position during the first half of the innings. However, once he departed, the momentum shifted dramatically as Afghanistan's middle order failed to build on the platform, leaving plenty of runs behind on a surface that had more to offer.

India's bowling unit, despite featuring several inexperienced faces, impressed with its discipline. Debutant Gurnoor Brar made an immediate impact, Harsh Dubey showed glimpses of his potential despite a mixed introduction, and Nitish Kumar Reddy chipped in with crucial wickets at key stages.

The chase was handled with authority. India experimented with their combination by giving Ishan Kishan a fresh role, while captain Shubman Gill continued to lead confidently and anchored the pursuit with composure.

--IANS

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