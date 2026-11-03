Nicolas Cage says he is ‘little bit homeless’, been changing hotels

Los Angeles, Nov 3 (IANS) Hollywood star Nicolas Cage seems to have run into an accommodation problem. The actor has said that he doesn’t have a place to call home after a sinkhole formed outside his home in Malibu.

The actor recently attended a panel at the Los Angeles Comic Con where he spoke about his predicament. He said, “I’m currently a little bit homeless. Something happened to my house in Malibu, so I’m just sort of living in hotels”.

He also shared that his living situation affected his Halloween plans with his 4-year-old daughter, August, whom he shares with wife Riko Shibata. Cage is also dad to sons Kal-El, 21, with ex-wife Alice Kim, and Weston, 35, with ex Christina Fulton.

He further mentioned, “I don’t have normal trick-or-treaters that I would like to enjoy tonight. I’ll take my daughter out trick-or-treating somewhere in Santa Monica, but I am going to watch a movie where the director was actually nominated for Worst Director at the Razzies, called The Shining”.

“He directed the hell out of that movie. I’m going to watch that tonight. After I put my daughter to bed, I’m going to put on ‘The Shining’”, he added.

This comes one month after a large sinkhole formed in part of the driveway of the actor’s Malibu home and on the roadway near the home. Debris and chunks of broken asphalt could be seen inside the hole.

The sinkhole formed during a weekend of flooding along Southern California’s coast due to Hurricane Marie. The tropical storm caused unusually high tides, sending waves crashing past the shoreline and onto the streets of Long Beach, Seal Beach and Dana Point.

--IANS

aa/