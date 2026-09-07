Jackie Shroff wishes legendary singer & Asha Bhosle’s elder sister Meena Mangeshkar on 95th birthday

Mumbai, September 7 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff extended warm birthday wishes to veteran singer Meena Mangeshkar Khadikar as she turned 95 on Monday.

Celebrating the musical stalwart with a heartfelt post on his social media, Jackie shared a picture of Meena Khadikar, wishing her “good health and happiness always”.

The actor also added the song “Khushiyon Ke Zamane Aaye”, rendered by Mohammed Rafi and Meena Mangeshkar, to the birthday post as the background score.

Talking about Meena Mangeshkar, born on September 7, 1931, the singer is the daughter of legendary musician and theatre personality Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and the sister of legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, and singer-composerHridaynath Mangeshkar.

Meena Mangeshkar Khadikar carved out her own identity in the world of music as a playback singer and composer, with her work spanning both Hindi and Marathi music.

Her Hindi film songs include “Duniya Mein Hum Aaye Hain” from Mother India, which she sang with Lata and Usha Mangeshkar, along with songs such as “Phagun Aaya”, “Aapne Chheen Liya Dil” with Mohammed Rafi and “Hai Mausam Yeh Mastaana, Muskuraana, Dil Churaana” from Aabroo.

She is also remembered for her popular Marathi compositions, particularly the children's song “Asawa Sunder Chocolatecha Bangla”, which became extremely popular. Her other well-known composition is “Saang Saang Bholanaath”.

Talking about Jackie Shroff the actor is probably one of the only stars in Bollywood who never misses to remember important dates of celebrities especially from the Hindi film industry.

On the career front Jackie Shroff kick started his career with Subhash Ghai's Hero opposite actress Meenakshi Seshadri.

He was last seen in the movie Welcome to the Jungle which also starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani and others

–IANS

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