Delhi building collapse: Four receiving treatment at AIIMS trauma centre; one discharged

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Out of the 11 people rescued from the Delhi building collapse site, six were declared dead, three patients are being treated at the trauma centre, while one with a minor injury was discharged after observation, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre said in a statement on Monday.

So far, six people have died, four others are injured, while one was discharged after treatment at the AIIMS following the tragic building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan on Sunday.

One patient underwent limb surgery, medical officials said.

In the latest bulletin, the hospital said, "The JPN Apex Trauma Centre (AIIMS) received 11 patients who sustained injuries in a building collapse at Satya Niketan, South-West Delhi."

"Out of the 11 patients, 5 were brought dead, while 1 patient who was in critical condition later succumbed to his injuries, three patients have been admitted and are being treated. One patient underwent surgery of limb. One patient had sustained minor injury and was discharged after observation," it added.

Meanwhile, the search and rescue operations continued throughout the night. Officials said that several people, mostly students, are still feared to be trapped in the debris, and efforts are underway to rescue them safely.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered a magisterial inquiry into the collapse of the boys' PG building.

Following an on-site inspection of the tragedy, Gupta directed officials to conduct a detailed inquiry into the circumstances leading to the building collapse and ordered that an FIR be registered against the building owner. The Chief Minister said those found responsible would face strict action under the law.

"Those found responsible for this grave incident will be held fully accountable and dealt with under the strictest provisions of law," Gupta said after reviewing the situation at the spot.

According to police, the FIR has been registered at the South Campus police station against alleged owner Hariram and others. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel confirmed the registration of the case.

The building, which was around 40-50 years old, had a basement and five upper floors and was being used as a paying guest accommodation for students, many of whom were studying at Delhi University’s South Campus. Police said the premises had rooms to accommodate around 40 people.

The collapse occurred at around 1.30 p.m. while repair work was reportedly underway in the basement. Officials also indicated that heavy rains may have contributed to the incident.

Rescue operations involve teams from Delhi Police, the National Disaster Response Force, Delhi Fire Service and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

Further details are awaited.

--IANS

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