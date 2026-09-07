Akshay Kumar reveals how his starstruck house help left Amitabh Bachchan completely drenched in water

Mumbai, September 7 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recalled a hilarious fan encounter involving megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The actor revealed how his starstruck house help once ended up spilling four glasses of water on the megastar's kurta.

Akshay shared the amusing anecdote while appearing on the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati alongside his Haiwaan co-star Saif Ali Khan. The incident took place when Bachchan had once visited Akshay’s home in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, during the actor’s stay there.

Recalling the incident, Akshay told Bachchan, “Sir, aapko yaad hai jab aap mere ghar pe aaye the? Main Lokhandwala ki baat kar raha hoon, jab main wahan rehta tha.”

(Sir, do you remember when you came to my house? I am talking about Lokhandwala, when I used to live there.)

He then narrated how a house help had been asked to offer water to Bachchan.

“Jo mera ghar kaam karte hain, unhone inko paani dena tha. Toh paani dene ke liye teen-chaar glass pade the. Mujhe achhi tarah se yaad hain, Sir ne kurta pehna tha aur woh ladka Allahabad ka tha.”

(The person who worked at my house had to give you some water. There were three or four glasses kept there. I remember it very clearly. Sir was wearing a kurta and that boy was from Allahabad.)

Akshay said the house help was so overwhelmed at seeing Bachchan that he could barely process what was happening.

“Woh inko dekhkar, matlab vishwas nahi hua ki main Amitabh ji ko ek glass paani de raha hoon. Toh woh paani leke aaya. Paani leke aaya, chaar glass the aur woh chaaron ke chaar glass unhone inke kurte par phenk diya, kyunki woh dekh hi nahi saka.”

(He looked at you and simply couldn’t believe that he was actually giving Amitabh ji a glass of water. So he came over with the water. There were four glasses, and he ended up throwing all four glasses on your kurta because he was so stunned that he couldn’t even see properly.)

The anecdote left Bachchan, Saif and filmmaker Priyadarshan, who was present in the audience, in splits.

Akshay went on to recall how Bachchan’s height meant that he had to lend him his own kurta after the mishap.

“Ab main yeh soch raha hoon ki abhi kya ho gaya. Sir obviously bahut lambe hain, toh mujhe apna kurta dena pada taaki yeh unke shirt ke hisaab se aa sakein. Toh mujhe achhi tarah yaad hai. Woh ladke ka naam yaad nahi aa raha hai.”

(I was thinking, what has happened? Sir is obviously very tall, so I had to give you my kurta so that it would fit you. I remember that very clearly. I just can’t remember that boy’s name now)

Talking about Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan, the two have shared screen space in the movie, Waqt which also starred Boman Irani, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Rajpal Yadav.

They essayed the role of father and son in the movie.

–IANS

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