Iran's Palestine rhetoric meets its strategic reality

New Delhi: For more than four decades, the Islamic Republic of Iran has presented itself as the loudest defender of the Palestinian cause. Every year, Tehran marks "Quds Day" with speeches condemning Israel, senior Iranian officials routinely describe Palestine as the "central issue" of the Muslim world, and support for Palestinian armed groups has been a pillar of Iran's revolutionary identity.

Yet recent events have exposed a striking contradiction between rhetoric and strategic behavior. The months following the Israel-Hamas war have demonstrated that while Iran is willing to support proxies, issue fiery statements, and celebrate the language of "resistance," it has shown remarkable restraint whenever its own national interests have been directly at stake. The contrast has become even more visible amid attempts to reduce tensions involving the United States and Israel.

This is not to suggest that Iran has abandoned every connection with Palestinian groups. Tehran continues to provide political backing and has long been associated with military and financial support for organisations such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. However, there is a widening gap between symbolic leadership of the Palestinian cause and a willingness to bear the costs of defending it militarily.

That distinction matters. A useful way to understand Iran's strategy is through an old Middle Eastern proverb: 'Raise your voice, but keep your sword sheathed until your own house is threatened'. Whether or not Iranian leaders would describe their policy this way, recent events closely resemble this logic.

Whenever negotiations or de-escalation efforts involving Iran emerge, the conversation often expands to include Lebanon and Hezbollah because Hezbollah represents Tehran's most powerful regional deterrent. Israeli calculations regarding Lebanon are deeply connected to Iran's influence over Hezbollah.

Yet one question remains conspicuously absent. Why has Gaza rarely become a central bargaining point?

If Iran truly considers Palestine its foremost regional priority, one would expect Tehran to insist that any broader regional understanding include meaningful pressure to reduce Israeli military operations in Gaza, humanitarian guarantees, or political concessions for Palestinians. Instead, Gaza has frequently remained separate from discussions concerning Iran's own strategic interests.

That separation reveals priorities. Countries negotiate hardest over issues they genuinely regard as vital to their national security. Iran has consistently negotiated over sanctions, nuclear issues, regional influence, and deterrence. Palestine, despite occupying a central place in official speeches, has rarely appeared as an indispensable condition for Iran's own diplomatic engagement.

Perhaps no episode illustrates this contradiction more vividly than the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in 2024. If one of Iran's closest Palestinian partners could be assassinated inside the Iranian capital, it represented not merely an intelligence failure but a symbolic blow to Iran's image as the protector of the 'Axis of Resistance'.

Iran vowed retaliation. The rhetoric was unmistakable. The eventual response, however, remained calibrated and carefully managed to avoid an uncontrollable regional war. While Tehran sought to preserve deterrence, it simultaneously demonstrated an equally strong desire to prevent direct military escalation with Israel and the United States. For Palestinians watching from Gaza, the contrast was difficult to ignore. The capital of the self-declared guardian of Palestine had been penetrated, yet the broader strategic calculus remained centered on Iran's own security rather than Palestinian objectives.

Iran's regional strategy has never relied solely on Palestinians. Its strongest and most sophisticated partner has always been Hezbollah in Lebanon. Unlike Hamas, Hezbollah provides Iran with strategic depth directly on Israel's northern border. It possesses far greater military capabilities and serves as a key element of Iran's deterrence architecture. That explains why developments involving Hezbollah often receive greater strategic attention in Tehran than those unfolding in Gaza.

The distinction is revealing. For Iran, Hezbollah is an asset tied directly to national security. Palestinian groups, by contrast, have often functioned as components of broader regional influence rather than ends in themselves.

History repeatedly demonstrates that states ultimately prioritise survival over ideology. The Soviet Union supported revolutionary movements across continents but abandoned many allies once geopolitical priorities shifted. The United States has similarly altered alliances when strategic interests demanded it. Iran is no exception. Despite revolutionary slogans, Iranian policymakers operate according to familiar principles of statecraft. They calculate costs, assess risks, and avoid actions that could threaten regime survival.

That explains why Iran has generally avoided entering a full-scale conventional war with Israel over Gaza despite the enormous civilian suffering and repeated declarations supporting Palestine. The leadership appears to have concluded that preserving the Islamic Republic outweighs military intervention on behalf of Palestinians. From a realist perspective, that calculation is unsurprising. From the standpoint of Iran's revolutionary narrative, however, it exposes an uncomfortable inconsistency.

Iran also faces a credibility challenge. Many across the Middle East increasingly distinguish between supporting the 'Palestinian cause' and supporting Iran's regional ambitions. Arab public opinion remains deeply sympathetic toward Palestinians while simultaneously questioning whether Tehran's policies primarily serve Palestinian interests or Iranian geopolitical influence. This distinction has become sharper during recent conflicts. Critics argue that Palestinian suffering has often been invoked rhetorically while remaining secondary whenever Iranian national priorities collide with Palestinian needs.

None of this means Iran has become indifferent to Palestine. Its ideological commitment remains genuine in important respects, and its long-standing relationships with Palestinian factions are well documented. However, commitment exists on a spectrum. The evidence suggests Iran is prepared to support Palestinians up to the point where doing so does not fundamentally endanger its own strategic interests. Beyond that threshold, caution replaces confrontation. This is not unique to Iran.

It is, in many respects, how states behave. The disappointment stems from the gap between expectations created by decades of revolutionary rhetoric and the more restrained conduct visible during moments of greatest crisis. Iran continues to portray itself as the standard-bearer of the Palestinian struggle. Yet its actions suggest that Palestine remains an important cause but not necessarily the defining priority of Iranian state policy.

For observers across the Middle East, the lesson is sobering. Governments may speak the language of solidarity, resistance, and shared destiny. But when strategic survival collides with ideological commitment, states almost always choose survival. Palestine, once again, has found itself caught between powerful narratives and even more powerful national interests.

(Dr Shujaat Ali Quadri is the National Convener of Muslim Youth Organisation of India. Views expressed are personal)

--IANS

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