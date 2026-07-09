Jon Bon Jovi returns to stage for after 4 years

Los Angeles, July 9 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi recently returned to the stage for the first time after a sabbatical. The singer has been off the stage since having vocal surgery four years ago.

He performed the first of 9 sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where he kicked off his Forever Tour, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Bon Jovi was joined onstage by fellow original members Tico Torres and David Bryan, along with Hugh McDonald, John Shanks, Phil X and Everett Bradley, as the band performed for more than two hours with a 21-song setlist of all their greatest hits.

As per ‘People’, the concert began with a pre-recorded message from the band and then Bon Jovi opened the show with a joke, Playing the iconic 1967 Beatles song ‘With a Little Help from My Friends’.

He sang the famous lyrics, “What would you do if I sang out of tune...?’”, in a funny nod to his vocal surgery.

The singer performed several other hit songs from throughout his career, including “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “Legendary,” “Keep the Faith,” “It’s My Life,” “Wanted Dead or Alive,” “Lay Your Hands on Me” and “We Weren’t Born to Follow”.

During the show, Bon Jovi also reflected on his journey back to performing live. “I haven’t heard the roar of a crowd in four years and I didn’t know if I would remember what that was like”, the singer told the crowd per Ultimate Classic Rock, adding that he was “grateful and humbled by this whole ordeal”.

Bon Jovi also told the 20,000 fans in the arena that they were his “personal, private guests because they are coming here to give love and to support us. I’m just honestly thankful”.

--IANS

aa/