July 09, 2026 11:03 PM हिंदी

Jon Bon Jovi returns to stage for after 4 years

Jon Bon Jovi returns to stage for after 4 years

Los Angeles, July 9 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi recently returned to the stage for the first time after a sabbatical. The singer has been off the stage since having vocal surgery four years ago.

He performed the first of 9 sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where he kicked off his Forever Tour, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Bon Jovi was joined onstage by fellow original members Tico Torres and David Bryan, along with Hugh McDonald, John Shanks, Phil X and Everett Bradley, as the band performed for more than two hours with a 21-song setlist of all their greatest hits.

As per ‘People’, the concert began with a pre-recorded message from the band and then Bon Jovi opened the show with a joke, Playing the iconic 1967 Beatles song ‘With a Little Help from My Friends’.

He sang the famous lyrics, “What would you do if I sang out of tune...?’”, in a funny nod to his vocal surgery.

The singer performed several other hit songs from throughout his career, including “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “Legendary,” “Keep the Faith,” “It’s My Life,” “Wanted Dead or Alive,” “Lay Your Hands on Me” and “We Weren’t Born to Follow”.

During the show, Bon Jovi also reflected on his journey back to performing live. “I haven’t heard the roar of a crowd in four years and I didn’t know if I would remember what that was like”, the singer told the crowd per Ultimate Classic Rock, adding that he was “grateful and humbled by this whole ordeal”.

Bon Jovi also told the 20,000 fans in the arena that they were his “personal, private guests because they are coming here to give love and to support us. I’m just honestly thankful”.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Melbourne: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the Indian community event in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday, July 9, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

Why Australia, once reluctant, is now ready to export uranium to India

Bernadette Szocs, Abhinandh PB star as Goa Challengers beat reigning Champs U Mumba TT in the opening match of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Panaji on Thursday. Photo credit: UTT

UTT Season 7: Szocs, Abhinandh star as Goa Challengers beat reigning Champs U Mumba in opener

Ram Kapoor asks 'What does Gaurav Khanna do?'

Ram Kapoor asks 'What does Gaurav Khanna do?'

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Oman on fourth leg of six-nation visit

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Oman on fourth leg of six-nation visit

Global economy resilient despite war: IMF (File Image)

Global economy resilient despite war: IMF

IMF backs free trade despite tariffs

IMF backs free trade despite tariffs

Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh, Vaishali Rameshbabu among world's top players in fray at 2026 Cairns Cup in Saint Louis, USA, on Thursday. Photo credit:

Chess: Humpy, Divya, Vaishali among top players in fray at 2026 Cairns Cup

Piyush Goyal encourages MP LEAD Fellows to embrace innovation, contribute towards Viksit Bharat

Piyush Goyal encourages MP LEAD Fellows to embrace innovation, contribute towards Viksit Bharat

Reigning world champions India feeling the heat after ordinary show, says Dinesh Karthik

4th T20I: Reigning world champions India feeling the heat after ordinary show, says Dinesh Karthik

Injured Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy ruled out of remaining games in the five-match T20I series against England. Photo credit: IANS

4th T20I: Injured Rana, Chakaravarthy ruled out of remaining games against England