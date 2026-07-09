India, Vietnam agree to deepen parliamentary friendship

Hanoi, July 9 (IANS) India’s Ambassador to Vietnam, Tshering W Sherpa on Thursday, called on Phan Chi Hieu, Chairman of the Vietnam–India Parliamentary Friendship Group (VIPFG) and briefed him on the ongoing initiatives under the India-Vietnam partnership.

"Today, the Ambassador called on Mr. Phan Chi Hieu, Chairman of the Viet Nam–India Parliamentary Friendship Group (VIPFG) and Chairman of the Committee for Law and Justice of the National Assembly. Ambassador congratulated Chairman Hieu on his appointment as Chairman of the VIPFG and briefed him on the progressive and forward-looking India-Vietnam partnership," the Embassy of India in Hanoi wrote on X.

"They agreed to deepen the existing parliamentary friendship, share legislative best practices, and enhance bilateral cooperation between the two Parliaments," it added.

According to the Embassy, the two Parliamentary Friendship Groups have an important role to play in further strengthening the India-Viet Nam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

On Wednesday, Ambassador Sherpa met Nguyen Thi Anh Thi, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang to discuss the next steps towards establishment of the Site Interpretation Center (SIC) at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Site at My Son.

"Working towards implementation of the India - Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership! Ambassador Tshering W Sherpa held a meeting today with Mdm. Nguyen Thi Anh Thi, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang and other key stakeholders to discuss the next steps towards establishment of the Site Interpretation Center (SIC) at the UNESCO World Heritage Site at My Son. They also discussed the forthcoming activities between the Embassy and Da Nang City," the Embassy wrote on X.

Ambassador also reviewed the ongoing progress of the restoration work by the Indian Archaeological Survey Team at My Son. The Cham culture is a civilisational bond between India and Vietnam.

"We value our progressive partnership with Da Nang City," said the Embassy.

–IANS

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