India, Germany discuss 'excellent' momentum in strategic partnership

Berlin, July 9 (IANS) India’s Ambassador to Germany, Ajit Gupte, met Philipp Birkenmaier, Chief of Staff to Chancellor Friedrich Merz, at the Federal Chancellery to hold discussions on the ongoing momentum in the strategic partnership.

"Ambassador Ajit Gupte met Dr. Philipp Birkenmaier, Chief of Staff to Chancellor Friedrich Merz, at the Federal Chancellery on 8 July 2026. They reviewed the excellent momentum in India and Germany Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on further advancing bilateral cooperation across a broad spectrum," the Embassy of India in Berlin wrote on X.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in France's Evian, discussing ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral engagements and expressed satisfaction at the renewed momentum in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership following Merz's visit to India and the conclusion of the India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, earlier this year.

As India and Germany celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2026, PM Modi and Chancellor Merz reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation across various sectors, including trade and investment, defence and security, green and sustainable development, technology, innovation, education and mobility.

That was the second meeting between the two leaders this year, and they welcomed the signing of the Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap and the operationalisation of the transit visa waiver for Indian nationals transiting through Germany.

Chancellor Merz invited the Prime Minister for the 8th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) scheduled to be held later this year in Germany.

Last month, Germany announced that Indian nationals will no longer require a transit visa when travelling to another country with a layover at a German airport.

According to the Embassy, the implementation was a result of Federal Chancellor Merz's trip to India in January of this year. It underlines the Federal Government's commitment to deepening German Indian relations, facilitating the movement of people, and further strengthening economic ties.

–IANS

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