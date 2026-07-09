Indian Navy assumes key role at world's largest maritime warfare exercise

Honolulu, July 9 (IANS) Indian Navy has assumed the role of Deputy Commander Task Force for Theatre-level Anti-Submarine Warfare during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026 maritime warfare exercise.

"As the sea phase of Exercise RIMPAC2026 commences, Indian Navy’s P-8I LRMR aircraft and contingent of participating personnel continued active engagement with partner navies through mission planning, technical preparations, operational briefings and professional exchanges," the spokesperson of the Indian Navy wrote on X.

"This is the first time that Indian Navy is discharging the role of Deputy Commander Task Force for Theatre-level Anti-Submarine Warfare during the exercise," it added.

The aircraft and contingent arrived in Hawaii earlier this month.

The 30th edition of RIMPAC, one of the world's largest multinational maritime exercises, is being conducted from July 1 to July 31.

According to the Indian Navy, the deployment reaffirms the Indian Navy's commitment to a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific while enhancing interoperability, maritime domain awareness and operational cooperation with partner navies.

Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel will train and operate in and around the Hawaiian Islands during the exercise.

RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants that are critical to ensuring the security of sea lanes and stability across the region.

“The Rim of the Pacific exercise continues to be the world’s premier multinational maritime training event, bringing together allies and partners committed to strengthening security and stability across the region,” said Vice Adm. Jeff Jablon, RIMPAC 2026 Commander, Combined Task Forces (CCTF), “By training together in complex, realistic scenarios, participating nations improve readiness, sharpen warfighting skills, and strengthen the interoperability required to operate effectively alongside one another whenever and wherever needed.”

–IANS

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