July 09, 2026 11:02 PM हिंदी

China: Indian Ambassador meets Quanzhou Party Secretary, discusses bilateral ties

China: Indian Ambassador meets Quanzhou Party Secretary, discusses bilateral ties

Beijing, July 9 (IANS) India’s Ambassador to China, Vikram Doraiswami, on Thursday met Quanzhou Party Secretary Zhang Yigong and discussed opportunities to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

“Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami had a cordial meeting with Quanzhou Party Secretary Mr Zhang Yigong. They discussed opportunities to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across the commercial, investment, and cultural sectors. Both sides highlighted the long-standing historical connections between India and Quanzhou and expressed support for building on these shared links to deepen future engagement,” the Embassy of India in Beijing wrote on X.

Ambassador Doraiswami and Consul General Gince Mattom also visited the 7th-century Kaiyuan Temple in Quanzhou, Fujian.

“Ambassador Doraiswami and Consul General Gince Mattom visited the 7th-century Kaiyuan Temple in Quanzhou, Fujian, where they were warmly received by Chief Monk Ven. Shi De Sheng. A testament to centuries of India–China cultural exchanges, the temple reflects artistic and architectural influences of both local and ancient Indian traditions,” stated the Embassy.

On Wednesday, the Ambassador met Wu Ken, President of the Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs (CPIFA).

“Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami met Ambassador Wu Ken, President of the Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs (CPIFA), today. Ambassador expressed his appreciation for CPIFA's contributions to promoting people-to-people exchanges, including through Track II and Track 1.5 dialogues,” the Embassy wrote on X.

Earlier in the week, the Ambassador held his introductory meeting with Hua Chunying, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, where they agreed to strengthen efforts to fully implement the vision of the leaders of the two countries for stable and mutually beneficial relations.

“On 6 July 2026, Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami held his introductory meeting with H.E. Hua Chunying, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China. Both sides agreed to strengthen efforts to fully implement the vision of the leaders of the two countries for stable and mutually beneficial relations that deliver tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries. They also exchanged views on further expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, economy, and people-to-people exchanges. Ambassador also welcomed Vice Minister Hua’s assurance of China’s support for India’s BRICS Presidency,” stated the Embassy.

–IANS

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