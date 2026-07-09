Akanksha Chamola says Gaurav Khanna knew about her sexuality: He accepted me

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Popular television actor Gaurav Khanna entered 'Lock Upp 2' as a special visitor amidst the announcement of her separation from Akanksha Chamola.

During the episode, Akanksha revealed that Gaurav was already aware of her sexuality and had also accepted her for it.

Jailer Farah Khan asked Gaurav, "When her second secret was revealed, I even asked her, 'Does Gaurav know about it?"

Akanksha shared that Gaurav was well aware of her secret.

"Yeah, he accepted me," she was heard saying.

Gaurav added, saying that he believes in accepting someone wholeheartedly.

"I have always said that if you like someone like them completely. So, I have always been that guy," the 'Bigg Boss Season 19' winner shared.

"He was very open-minded, He understood my feelings and everything and he accepted graciously," Akanksha praised Gaurav.

Recently, Akanksha made a shocking revelation on 'Lock Upp 2' that she is bisexual, and even had relationships with females before getting married to Gaurav.

She shared, “Main shaadi se pehle bisexual thi. Mere relations rahey hain kuch ladkiyo ke saath. Bohot zyaada intimate relations nahi rahe hain but I have been in relations with a few females (I was bisexual before marriage. I have been in relations with females, but they were not intimate).”

Akanksha claimed that she thrives in the company of women.

“Mujhe ladkiya pasand hain. Main admire karti hoon, main attract hoti hoon unke taraf. I think mera woh safe space hain. Growing up, mujhe lagta hain ki its a very male-dominated world toh humesha aap mummy, beheno ke taraf jaate ho… kahi na kahi jo comfort zone unse milta hain. I love that feminine energy, I love that comfort and thrive in that. Aise society mein rehte hain jaha log bolte hain ki ladkiya dost nahi rah sakti jealousy hota hain ya competition hota hain. Mere mein woh sab nahi tha, mere liye all females are beautiful. It's a tag that society has given, for me it's pure love (I love women, I admire and am attracted to them. They are my safe space. Growing up, I used to feel that it is a male dominated world and hence one always tends to get closer to their mother and sisters… that comfort one gets from them. The society says that women cannot be friends but it was never like that for me. There was no competition or jealousy) For me all females are beautiful," Akansha added.

--IANS

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