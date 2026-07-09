July 09, 2026 11:02 PM हिंदी

Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing: India assured of eight medals in U-19 women’s category

India assured eight medals in U-19 women’s category at the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships following strong performances in the quarterfinals on Day 5 in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday. Photo credit: BFI

Jakarta, July 9 (IANS) India’s U-19 women boxers continued their impressive run at the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships, with six boxers advancing to the semifinals to assure medals following strong performances in the quarterfinals on Day 5 in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday.

Leading the charge, Chandrika Bhoresh Pujari (51kg) delivered a dominant 5:0 victory over Kazakhstan’s Zhadyra Kaltay, while Joyshree Devi (54kg) registered a convincing 5:0 win against Kazakhstan’s Maral Tolepbergen.

Prachi (57kg) continued her fine form with a clinical 5:0 win over Uzbekistan’s Robiya Ravshanova, while Chahat (60kg) secured a comprehensive 5:0 victory against Kazakhstan’s Zhasmin Abramyan.

In the 48kg category, Gunjan edged past Mongolia’s Altanzul Altangadas in a closely contested 3:0 split decision, while Anshika (75kg) added to India’s medal tally with a hard-fought 4:1 win over Kazakhstan’s Altyngul Aimukhan.

India also saw two closely fought bouts not go its way, with Vanshika (65kg) going down to Uzbekistan’s Rushanabonu Isoeva via RSC in the first round, and Lakshu (70kg) losing to Uzbekistan’s Maftuna Yangieva by a 5:0 decision.

With these results, India has now assured eight medals in the U-19 women’s competition, highlighting the depth and promise of the country’s youth boxing programme.

The Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships, being held in Jakarta from July 5 to July 16, continue to provide a key platform for India’s emerging talent to gain valuable international exposure and build toward future global competitions.

Meanwhile, India’s U-23 women boxers delivered a commanding performance at the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships, with nine boxers advancing to the semifinals to assure medals after a strong showing in the quarterfinals.

India’s dominant showing in the women’s category highlights its growing strength and depth at the continental level, with multiple boxers now in strong contention for gold medals.

The Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships, being held in Jakarta from July 5 to July 16, continue to serve as a key platform for India’s emerging talent to shine on the international stage.

--IANS

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