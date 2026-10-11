October 11, 2026 7:23 PM हिंदी

New-look squad ready for U-23 Wrestling Worlds; visa issues cast shadow on greco-roman, women's draws

New-look squad ready for U-23 Wrestling Worlds; visa issues cast shadow on greco-roman, women's draws (Credit: WFI)

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) After a rigorous national trial process, a fresh batch of Indian wrestlers is set to test its mettle on the global stage at the U-23 World Championships in Las Vegas starting October 12, even as visa delays threaten to shrink the squad size.

In line with the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) strict policy this season of fielding separate squads for tightly packed international assignments, a precedent heavily enforced during the recent Asian Games and Senior World trials, the federation has ensured a completely fresh roster for the Las Vegas event.

This directive prevents top athletes from overlapping across senior and age-group events, paving the way entirely for a new line of domestic trial winners.

Spearheaded by Rohit (57kg) in men's freestyle, Sweety (53kg) in women's wrestling, and Vishvajit More (55kg) in Greco-Roman, the squad features several grapplers looking to build on their past international success.

However, the federation’s plans have hit an administrative hurdle. While the full 10-member men's freestyle team is cleared to travel, the final starting lineup for the Greco-Roman and women's wrestling categories remains in limbo, with several grapplers yet to receive their US visa clearances.

The championships will begin with Greco-Roman action (Oct 12-14) and the women's events (Oct 14-16), before concluding with the men's freestyle competitions (Oct 16-18).

Confirmed Indian Squad (Pending final visa clearances for GR/WW):

Men’s Freestyle: Rohit (57kg), Vaibhav Narayan Patil (61kg), Singh Jaskaran (65kg), Sumit Kumar Laxman Bharaskar (70kg), Adarsh Yuvraj Patil (74kg), Chandermohan (79kg), Amit (86kg), Nikhil (92kg), Shivam (97kg), Ronak (125kg).

Women’s Wrestling: Sweety (53kg), Komal (59kg), Mansi Lather (68kg), Amruta Shashikant Pujari (72kg), Diksha Malik (76kg).

Greco-Roman : Vishvajit Ramchandra More (55kg), Chetan (63kg), Sagar Singh (67kg), Sourav Rana (72kg), Karan Kamboj (87kg).

--IANS

bc/hs

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