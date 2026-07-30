July 30, 2026 11:07 AM हिंदी

Nehal Chudasama says Akanksha Chamola 'picked all wrong things' Gaurav Khanna said

Nehal Chudasama says Akanksha Chamola picked all wrong things Gaurav Khanna said

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Former Bigg Boss 19 contestant Nehal Chudasama, who came as a visitor to support Akanksha Chamola in “Lock Upp 2”, said that she had misunderstood Gaurav Khanna's advice and allowed herself to become overly subdued in the game.

Nehal told Akanksha: “I know Gaurav came with good intentions, but I feel you only picked the wrong things he said, and you became absolutely timid. You have been misunderstood, and I know that feeling for so many months because we both have been misunderstood.”

Nehal went on to share that it is because of Akanksha’s secrets people are glued to the screens.

“But that does not mean that you will just sit there and be someone else. It looks like you are here to just please people. A lot of people are watching the show because of your secret,” she said.

Nehal questioned the way Akanksha handled her sexuality being disclosed by someone else, asking why she didn't stand up for herself after her bisexuality was revealed without her consent.

“Not just about your divorce but also your sexuality. It’s such a sensitive thing to say out loud and someone else revealed it. Even after that you said ‘I am not going to talk to you’… Why? Give it back to her,” Nehal asked.

It was in the first week of July, when Akanksha shared that she was bisexual before getting married to Gaurav.

Akansha had said, “Main shaadi se pehle bisexual thi. Mere relations rahey hain kuch ladkiyo ke saath. Bohot zyaada intimate relations nahi rahe hain but I have been in relations with a few females”

“(I was bisexual before marriage. I have been in relations with females, but they were not intimate).”

Akanksha had shared that women are her safe space and that growing up, she used to feel that it is a male dominated world and hence one always tends to get closer to their mother and sisters… that comfort one gets from them.

During the launch of the show, Akanksha revealed that she and Gaurav are headed for a divorce after living separately for almost a year.

--IANS

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