Anil Kapoor to son-in-law Anand Ahuja: Every time I see you, I instantly feel calmer

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Bollywood star Anil Kapoor penned a message for his son-in-law Anand Ahuja as he turned a year older on Thursday and said that every time he meets him or even looks at his pictures, the veteran actor instantly feels calmer.

Anil shared a spoonful of moments shared with Anand, including pictures of his son-in-law with his toddler children on his Instagram profile.

He wrote: “Anand, I don’t know why, but every time I see you, meet you, look at your pictures, or even hear your voice, I instantly feel calmer. There’s just something about you.”

Anil went on to write: “Watching the way you take care of everyone around you, the warmth you carry, and the love and care you give to Sonam, your kids and all of us too so effortlessly it brings me so much peace, positivity, comfort and makes me happy.”

“Thank you for being exactly who you are. Thank you for everything, beta. Happy Birthday. Take care. Love you, man.”

Anil’s daughter Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding ceremony in May 2018, after being in a relationship for several years.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whom they named Vayu, in August 2022. They welcomed their second baby boy, whom they have named Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja, in March 2026.

Talking about Anil, he was last seen in the action thriller film Alpha directed by Shiv Rawail. It is the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol.

The film follows a highly trained assassin raised in isolation as a super-soldier by a rogue commander. When she discovers the dark truth about her family and her stolen childhood, she teams up with her long lost sister to take down her creator and his illicit military program.

--IANS

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