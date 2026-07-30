Microsoft Q4 revenue rises 18 pc to $90 billion, Azure annual revenue tops $100 billion

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) US-based technology giant Microsoft has posted a strong set of fourth-quarter and full-year results for fiscal 2026 driven by robust demand for its cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) offerings, with Azure annual revenue crossing the $100 billion mark for the first time, according to the company.

The tech giant posted fourth-quarter revenue of $90 billion, up 18 per cent year-on-year, while operating income rose 18 per cent to $40.6 billion.

Meanwhile, net income climbed 31 per cent to $35.8 billion on a GAAP basis, while diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 32 per cent to $4.81.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income rose 22 per cent to $35.3 billion and diluted EPS increased 23 per cent to $4.74.

Microsoft Cloud revenue surged 27 per cent to $59.3 billion during the quarter. Revenue from the Intelligent Cloud segment rose 32 per cent to $39.3 billion, with Azure and other cloud services revenue jumping 43 per cent.

"We are advancing the frontier on the cost-to-outcome curve, ensuring every customer can turn tokens into business results," said Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella.

"This year, Azure revenue surpassed $100 billion for the first time, and Microsoft 365 Copilot reached over 30 million paid seats, reflecting the confidence customers are placing in us to power their AI transformation," he added.

For the full fiscal year ended June 30, Microsoft reported revenue of $331.8 billion, up 18 per cent, while operating income increased 21 per cent to $155.2 billion. Annual net income rose 31 per cent to $133.7 billion, with diluted EPS climbing 32 per cent to $17.95.

The company returned $10.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the fourth quarter.

--IANS

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